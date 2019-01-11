‘Criminal Minds’ to End With Season 15

The long-running CBS procedural “Criminal Minds” has been renewed for a fifteenth season, which will also be the show’s last, Variety has confirmed.

The final season will consist of 10 episodes. The final 10 episodes will be shot back-to-back with the Season 14 episodes currently in production. With the final 10 episodes, the show will have aired 325 episodes when it ends its run, making it one of the longest-running shows in television history.

The show revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country’s most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again. It currently stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, and Daniel Henney. The series was created by Jeff Davis and is executive produced by Mark Gordon, Erica Messer, and Breen Frazier. ABC Studios produces in association with CBS Television Studios.

More to come…