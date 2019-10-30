‘Creepshow’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC’s Shudder

“Creepshow” has been renewed for a second season at AMC’s horror-focused streaming service Shudder.

Executive produced by showrunner and “Walking Dead” EP Greg Nicotero, “Creepshow” is based on the iconic 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero.

“Creepshow” is Shudder’s first hour-long scripted series since launching in 2016, and more than 50% of Shudder members watched at least one episode of the series, according to the streamer.

“’Creepshow’ has met every expectation we had for Shudder’s first original scripted series and then some, with record numbers across the board,” said Shudder general manager Craig Engler. “Greg Nicotero and his team delivered an amazing show that’s unlike anything else on TV and we’re thrilled and delighted to bring it back for another season.”

Season one of Creepshow stars David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Belk, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer and DJ Qualls. It features adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, Josh Malerman and others. The season one finale airs Thursday, Oct. 31.

“For me, ‘Creepshow’ has been a true labor of love,” said Nicotero in a statement. “To be able to pay tribute to George A. Romero’s visionary project and have the show so embraced by fans everywhere is humbling to this horror kid from Pittsburgh. I couldn’t be more pleased and look forward to continuing the series with more ghoulish delight.”

The series is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten executive produce for Monster Agency; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker.