×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Creepshow’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC’s Shudder

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Creepshow Steven King
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shudder

Creepshow” has been renewed for a second season at AMC’s horror-focused streaming service Shudder.

Executive produced by showrunner and “Walking Dead” EP Greg Nicotero, “Creepshow is based on the iconic 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero. 

“Creepshow” is Shudder’s first hour-long scripted series since launching in 2016, and more than 50% of Shudder members watched at least one episode of the series, according to the streamer. 

“’Creepshow’ has met every expectation we had for Shudder’s first original scripted series and then some, with record numbers across the board,” said Shudder general manager Craig Engler. “Greg Nicotero and his team delivered an amazing show that’s unlike anything else on TV and we’re thrilled and delighted to bring it back for another season.”

Season one of Creepshow stars David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Belk, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer and DJ Qualls. It features adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, Josh Malerman and others. The season one finale airs Thursday, Oct. 31.

“For me, ‘Creepshow’ has been a true labor of love,” said Nicotero in a statement. “To be able to pay tribute to George A. Romero’s visionary project and have the show so embraced by fans everywhere is humbling to this horror kid from Pittsburgh. I couldn’t be more pleased and look forward to continuing the series with more ghoulish delight.”

The series is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten executive produce for Monster Agency; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker.

More TV

  • Creepshow Steven King

    'Creepshow' Renewed for Season 2 at AMC's Shudder

    “Creepshow” has been renewed for a second season at AMC’s horror-focused streaming service Shudder. Executive produced by showrunner and “Walking Dead” EP Greg Nicotero, “Creepshow” is based on the iconic 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero.  “Creepshow” is Shudder’s first hour-long scripted series since launching in 2016, and more than [...]

  • Craig Greiwe is Chief Strategy Officer

    Craig Greiwe Named Chief Strategy, Transformation Officer at Rogers & Cowan/PMK

    Craig Greiwe will take on the role of chief strategy and transformation officer at Rogers & Cowan/PMK, one of the first big steps at the starry public-relations and marketing firm since parent company Interpublic Group of Cos. formed it in July by combining PMK-BNC and Rogers & Cowan. Greiwe is charged with overseeing the agency’s [...]

  • BAFTA split

    BAFTA and Netflix Unveil British Breakthrough Talent to Watch

    BAFTA and Netflix have raised the curtain on the 2019 class of Breakthrough Brits. The 20-strong cohort, spanning talent from film, TV and games, includes “Sex Education” writer Laurie Nunn, “The Virtues” actress Niamh Algar, “Chernobyl” production designer Luke Hull, and “Saint Maud” director Rose Glass. The Breakthrough scheme has been run by BAFTA since [...]

  • Margaret Atwood Documentary Scores Worldwide Sales

    Margaret Atwood Documentary Scores Worldwide Sales

    “Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word Is Power,” a documentary about the author of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” has scored a raft of international deals. The doc was produced by Canada-based White Pine Pictures with pubcaster the CBC. Sky has acquired it for its Sky Arts channel in the U.K. and Arte [...]

  • Game of Thrones Iceland TV Incentives

    Sky and HBO Strike New Programming Deal

    Sky has secured its pipeline of HBO content and will work on new shows with the U.S. cable network and its upcoming streaming service under the terms of a new deal announced Wednesday. The deal had been widely expected and is believed to run for five years. Besides HBO shows, the new agreement also gives [...]

  • JOHN WITHERSPOON'FRIDAY AFTER NEXT' FILM PREMIERE,

    John Witherspoon, 'Friday' Actor and Comedian, Dies at 77

    John Witherspoon, the veteran actor and comedian best known for his roles in “Friday,” “House Party” and “Boomerang,” died on Tuesday. He was 77. “It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away,” his family announced on Twitter. “He was a Legend in the [...]

  • Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer AnistonPaleyLive NY

    Why 'Women's Anger' and 'Fear' Play Integral Roles in 'The Morning Show'

    “The Morning Show” is sometimes about people leaning fully into their most base impulses. Other times it’s about harnessing those impulses for their benefit. For actor and executive producer Reese Witherspoon, anger was one of her best motivators when playing the part of up-and-coming news anchor Bradley Jackson in the Apple TV Plus original drama. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad