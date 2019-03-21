×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rachel Bloom on the ‘Beautiful Mystery’ of the ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Series Finale

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna'Jane The Virgin' and 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' The Farewell Seasons TV Show Presentation, Arrivals, PaleyFest, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Mar 2019
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

While four seasons of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” have explored musical genres from boy bands to country, the one type of music series co-creator and star Rachel Bloom admits the show will not explore before the end is Rebecca’s own style.

“Basically the idea is that part of the music in her mind is her looking inside with all of these perceived narratives so I don’t know how her music sounds,” Bloom told Variety at the show’s Paleyfest event Wednesday. “Really there’s another show in, what is her sound? I don’t know what Rebecca’s sound is. She’s not Rachel Bloom — she’s not doing comedy. It’s a beautiful mystery.”

The CW series will come to an end April 5 with a two-hour block that consists of its narrative finale episode followed by a concert special that was taped live from Los Angeles, Calif. in mid-March. Bloom shared that originally the final season was only supposed to be 13 episodes, but when she and co-creator/showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna heard from the network that they wanted five more, they built it into their plans to dedicate one hour to the concert special.

The genesis of the special, series star Donna Lynne Champlin said, was the live tour the cast participated in between seasons. “That tour was a labor of love,” she explained. “It showed us how much the fans loved what we do and how much fun we could have with each other. And at one point I think it was Rachel who said, ‘What if we got someone with a camera in here to film this?'”

Related

The result is a 42-minute variety show style piece that incorporates the show’s most recognizable musical numbers, some of which are re-choreographed and some cut down. Shot on stage at the Orpheum Theatre with nine cameras, the original giant pretzel from the pilot episode, an orchestra and multiple backdrop changes, Bloom says the experience of this version of the show taught her “there is something to be said for spectacle.”

“The tour was really low-fi costumes, no sets — because I told myself the music videos were all the best version of the music, so I want the show to feel very much like off-Broadway or just a bunch of kids in a black box space,” Bloom said.

Due to some of the bigness of the live special, the current edit Bloom is working on is coming in at 90 minutes in length, so she plans to post the numbers that get cut from broadcast on her YouTube page.

But before the show is sent off in spectacular fashion with that concert special, the actual narrative finale will wrap up its characters stories without putting “a total bow on them” said Champlin.

“Aline came up to me when they broke the story for the finale and just said, ‘Paula wins,'” Champlin said. “I asked what she meant, and she said, ‘You’ll see.’ And I was very happy. Paula works hard. She deserves the win.”

Gabrielle Ruiz’ Valencia, who started the series seemingly as a mean girl is now “learning to rethink what marriage is, after having a very specific idea of it from her childhood,” she said.

And Rebecca will make “a life-changing decision about her future.”

“We kind of wanted to play the premise — toy with what would my life look like with these guys?” Bloom said. “Let’s see that. Let’s cut right to the chase.”

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More TV

  • Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna'Jane

    Rachel Bloom on the 'Beautiful Mystery' of the 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Series Finale

    While four seasons of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” have explored musical genres from boy bands to country, the one type of music series co-creator and star Rachel Bloom admits the show will not explore before the end is Rebecca’s own style. “Basically the idea is that part of the music in her mind is her looking inside [...]

  • Netflix's Lisa Nishimura Named Indie Film,

    Netflix's Lisa Nishimura Named Indie Film, Documentary Features Head

    In the wake of Bela Bajaria’s recent move to lead Netflix’s international non-English original TV series, the online streamer is shuffling its leadership team to more clearly distinguish between development of its English and non-English language content. As a result, Netflix has elevated Lisa Nishimura to vice president of independent film and documentary features, a [...]

  • Family Guy Bob's Burgers

    Fox Entertainment Lays Out Programming Slate in Post-Disney Merger Sizzle Reel (Watch)

    Fox Entertainment unveiled a new sizzle reel on Wednesday night in the wake of the Disney-21st Century Fox merger officially closing, with the broadcaster touting its current series roster. The video features both scripted and unscripted programming across Fox’s lineup. Among the shows featured are legacy series like “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Empire.” In [...]

  • Katherine Heigl

    Katherine Heigl Cast as Lead in CBS Comedy Pilot

    Katherine Heigl has been cast as the female lead in the CBS comedy pilot “Our House,” Variety has learned. The show centers around a devoted mom (Heigl) and dad, who are committed to raising their children with the love and support the mom never got as a kid, but discover how difficult that is with her insane [...]

  • Jussie Smollett Lee Daniels

    Lee Daniels Reveals the 'Empire' Team's 'Anger' and 'Sadness' at the Jussie Smollett Fallout

    In a video posted to his Instagram Wednesday afternoon, “Empire” creator Lee Daniels has let everybody know how he feels about the Jussie Smollett “incident.” “These past couple of weeks have been a freakin’ rollercoaster,” Daniels said in the video. “Me and my cast have experienced pain, anger, sadness and frustration, and really don’t know [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    WGA Leaders to Meet With Showrunners on Agency Packaging Fight (EXCLUSIVE)

    WGA leaders are set to meet Wednesday night with a group of showrunners who are raising concerns about the guild’s handling of negotiations with talent agents over the issue of packaging fees and agency-affiliated productions. The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. at WGA West headquarters. WGA West president David Goodman is expected to attend. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad