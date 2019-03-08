×
‘Crashing’ Canceled After Three Seasons at HBO

Crashing HBO
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

HBO has canceled the comedy series “Crashing” after three seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The Season 3 finale set to air this Sunday will now serve as the series finale. Series executive producer and director Judd Apatow made the announcement during a recent appearance on “Conan,” which can be seen below.

“Well, it’s not really canceled,” Apatow told host Conan O’Brien. “We’re just going to stop making it.”

“What stopped you from making more?” O’Brien asked.

“They told us we should never make any more,” Apatow replied. He went on to say that they may do a “Crashing” movie at some point in the future.

“Crashing” was created by and stars Pete Holmes as a semi-fictionalized version of himself. In the series, Holmes’ decides to pursue a career in stand up comedy after his wife cheats on him and subsequently divorces him. The show featured cameos by comedians like Sarah Silverman, Jeff Ross, Hannibal Buress, Ron Funches, and Gilbert Gottfried. Holmes and Apatow executive produced along with Judah Miller and Igor Srubshchik.

HBO’s comedy lineup currently includes shows like “Insecure,” “Ballers,” “Silicon Valley,” “Barry,” and “Divorce.” In addition, awards mainstay “Veep” is set to air its seventh and final season later this year.

