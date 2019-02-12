‘Crank Yankers’ Revived at Comedy Central With Jimmy Kimmel Producing

Comedy Central is bringing back “Crank Yankers.”

The basic cabler announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Monday that they have ordered a 20-episode revival of the prank call series.

Updated for a digitally driven audience, the show will now feature puppets pranking people on phones, social media, e-sport platforms, and other platforms.

Original series co-creator Jimmy Kimmel will executive produce this new version, the first project under his newly formed Kimmelot production banner. Fellow co-creators Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison will also executive produce. Jonathan Kimmel will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“’Crank Yankers’ has always been my favorite show to make,” Jimmy Kimmel said. “Nothing is more fun or makes me laugh harder than a great crank call and I am thrilled that Comedy Central asked us to do it again. At this time, I would like to ask all Americans to disable their caller ID. Thank you.”

“Crank Yankers” originally aired on Comedy Central from 2002-2005 before being briefly brought back on MTV2 in 2007. The series has aired four seasons and 70 episodes to date. Voice actors on the show included the Kimmels, Carolla, Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan, Seth Green, Wanda Sykes, Bob Odenkirk, and Sarah Silverman.