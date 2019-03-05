Disney Taps Warner Bros. Vet Craig Hunegs to Lead Merged TV Studios Unit

Former Warner Bros. exec Craig Hunegs has been tapped to lead Disney Television Studios once the acquisition of 21st Century Fox closes.

As president of the division, he will be in charge of all areas of the studio’s operations, including ABC Studios, ABC Signature, Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

ABC Studios president Patrick Moran, Twentieth Century Fox Television presidents Jonathan Davis and Howard Kurtzman and Fox 21 Television Studios president Bert Salke will report to Hunegs.

Hunegs will report to Dana Walden, who will become Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman upon the close of the transaction.

Most recently, Hunegs led Warner Bros. Digital Networks and Warner Bros. Television Group’s business and strategy division. As the founding president of Warner Bros. Digital Networks, he oversaw the development of its over-the-top services.

As president of Warner Bros’ television business, he managed production for U.S. broadcast, basic and premium cable networks and SVOD services, as well as the growth of Warner Bros. Animation’s kids business, international local production and linear and on-demand TV distribution windows. Hunegs also served on the board of The CW.

Among the shows he has had a hand in are “Friends,” “ER,” “The West Wing,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and others.