Craig Ferguson Game Show ‘The Hustler’ Gets Picked Up by ABC

Comedian and host Craig Ferguson is returning to the airwaves with a new trivia game show series at ABC, “The Hustler,” in which one player will already secretly know all the answers.

The format involves five contestants working together on a series of trivia questions, with the aim of growing and winning a collective prize pot. Despite knowing the answers, the Hustler must conceal his or her identity in order to have a shot at winning the grand prize. During each episode, the Hustler anonymously eliminates two contestants, leaving three contestants. If the Hustler and the two remaining contestants answer correctly, they share the prize. If the other two are wrong, the Hustler gets to take home the full pot.

“It’s rare and exciting to have a mystery-based game show that employs viewers and contestants to tap into their sleuth skills,” said ABC Entertainment senior VP of alternative series, specials and late night Rob Mills. “This fun, new format is the perfect addition to our dynamic game show lineup, and Craig’s unmatched wit and humor make him the ideal host. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him back to ABC.”

“The Hustler,” produced by All3Media-backed Studio Lambert, is an original format created by British TV and radio host Richard Bacon, who will serve as executive producer alongside Studio Lambert founder Stephen Lambert. Studio Lambert USA exec VP Jack Burgess, creative director Tim Harcourt and Susan House.

“Studio Lambert and format creator Richard Bacon are incredibly excited to partner with ABC on ‘The Hustler,’” said Lambert. “With Craig in the driver’s seat, the comedic beats of this game are very much to the fore. We think ABC viewers will laugh a lot but also be shocked and surprised by the twists of this game, which invites contestants and viewers to play detective, solving a whodunit or, in this case, a whoisit.”