×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Craig Ferguson Game Show ‘The Hustler’ Gets Picked Up by ABC

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
craig-ferguson-join-or-die
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adam Taylor / History

Comedian and host Craig Ferguson is returning to the airwaves with a new trivia game show series at ABC, “The Hustler,” in which one player will already secretly know all the answers.

The format involves five contestants working together on a series of trivia questions, with the aim of growing and winning a collective prize pot. Despite knowing the answers, the Hustler must conceal his or her identity in order to have a shot at winning the grand prize. During each episode, the Hustler anonymously eliminates two contestants, leaving three contestants. If the Hustler and the two remaining contestants answer correctly, they share the prize. If the other two are wrong, the Hustler gets to take home the full pot.

“It’s rare and exciting to have a mystery-based game show that employs viewers and contestants to tap into their sleuth skills,” said ABC Entertainment senior VP of alternative series, specials and late night Rob Mills. “This fun, new format is the perfect addition to our dynamic game show lineup, and Craig’s unmatched wit and humor make him the ideal host. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him back to ABC.”

“The Hustler,” produced by All3Media-backed Studio Lambert, is an original format created by British TV and radio host Richard Bacon, who will serve as executive producer alongside Studio Lambert founder Stephen Lambert. Studio Lambert USA exec VP Jack Burgess, creative director Tim Harcourt and Susan House.

“Studio Lambert and format creator Richard Bacon are incredibly excited to partner with ABC on ‘The Hustler,’” said Lambert. “With Craig in the driver’s seat, the comedic beats of this game are very much to the fore. We think ABC viewers will laugh a lot but also be shocked and surprised by the twists of this game, which invites contestants and viewers to play detective, solving a whodunit or, in this case, a whoisit.”

More TV

  • craig-ferguson-join-or-die

    Craig Ferguson Game Show 'The Hustler' Gets Picked Up by ABC

    Comedian and host Craig Ferguson is returning to the airwaves with a new trivia game show series at ABC, “The Hustler,” in which one player will already secretly know all the answers. The format involves five contestants working together on a series of trivia questions, with the aim of growing and winning a collective prize [...]

  • Patrick Dempsey poses with his 'Excellence

    Patrick Dempsey, Alessandro Borghi Discuss Being Part of 'Devils'

    Patrick Dempsey (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Italian actor Alessandro Borghi (“Suburra”), who co-star in the anticipated financial-world thriller series “Devils,” said the show pulled them into uncharted territories. A sign that the TV drama business is becoming increasingly global, “Devils” marks the first truly international drama for both actors. Although it shot in English, “Devils” was [...]

  • Foto conceitual de Aruanas, feita no

    Globo's 'Aruanas': Estela Renner on a Female-Centric Amazon Thriller

    CANNES  — Do yourself a Netflix. On July 2, Brazilian media giant Globo launched Amazon.set thriller “Aruanas,” a single scripted series produced for OTT service Globoplay, in 150 countries worldwide using Vimeo-powered platform aruanas.tv. It offers  subtitles in 11 languages: English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Dutch, Russian, Arabic, Hindi, Turkish and Korean. That global initiative reflects [...]

  • Snow White

    What's Coming to Disney Plus Starting in November

    Disney unveiled the complete list of films to premiere on its streaming service Disney Plus via a lengthy Twitter thread Monday. With its powerhouse catalog including Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic properties, the full magnitude of the Disney empire will be seen once the streaming service launches. Along with Disney originals previously announced [...]

  • Anne Hathaway Modern Love

    Anne Hathaway Talks Mental Health Awareness, Playing a Bipolar Woman on Amazon's 'Modern Love'

    In Amazon Prime’s upcoming “Modern Love,” Anne Hathaway sheds light on an important facet of living with mental health issues, playing a bipolar woman who struggles with dating. “We’re all becoming more sensitive, wiser and more cognizant of gentility, and especially emotional gentility. I think those conversations are starting to happen. And I think the desire [...]

  • Sarah Silverman I Love You America

    Sarah Silverman Sets New HBO Comedy Special, Late-Night Series Pilot

    Sarah Silverman is headed to HBO. The comedian has signed a deal for a new comedy special with the premium cabler, with HBO also giving Silverman a pilot order for a late-night series. The news comes less than a year after Hulu canceled Silverman’s Emmy-nominated talk show “I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman” after [...]

  • Succession

    'Succession': Is Kendall a Killer Yet? Brian Cox Thinks So

    The Roys set sail aboard a refitted yacht in the Mediterranean in the Season 2 finale of ‘Succession’ Sunday, but it is hardly a vacation. Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) gathers his family (including Gerri, among others) to figure out whose head would be put on a stake as Waystar Royco’s sacrificial lamb offering [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad