‘Cousin’ Sal Iacono Joins Fox’s NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ to Star in Comedy Sketches (EXCLUSIVE)

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - Emmy Award-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs every weeknight (11:35 p.m. - 12:41 a.m., ET), packed with hilarious comedy bits and features a diverse lineup of guests including celebrities, athletes, musicians, comedians and humorous human interest subjects. The guests for Monday, January 18 included panelist and musical guest Elton John and comedian Whitney Cummings ("I'm Your Girlfriend"). (ABC/Randy Holmes)SAL IACONO, JIMMY KIMMEL
CREDIT: ABC

Fox is rolling the dice on “Cousin” Sal Iacono, giving him a primetime showcase. The gambling expert and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” regular (he’s Kimmel’s real-life cousin) will be seen weekly on Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” pregame show starting Sept. 26.

Iacono will appear live this week from Green Bay, where the Packers are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Iacono will then continue to be seen on all subsequent Fox pre-game shows throughout the season. He has been tasked to create and star in taped comedic sketches that will air before the primetime games on the network.

Iacono is a writer on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and frequently seen on camera as well. At Fox, Iacono follows in the footsteps of his cousin Jimmy, who appeared regularly on Fox NFL Sunday before moving on to his eponymous ABC late night talk show. (Iacono was also occasionally seen in those Kimmel spots.)

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: GAME NIGHT - "Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night" special edition episodes air in primetime every night of the NBA Finals. The guests for Wednesday, June 5, included Chadwick Boseman (21 Bridges), Guillermo at NBA Media Day, and Sink It or Swim with Metta World Peace. (ABC/Randy Holmes)METTA WORLD PEACE, COUSIN SAL, JIMMY KIMMEL
CREDIT: ABC

(Above: Iacono in the middle, between Metta World Peace and Kimmel.)

Iacono has long been known as a betting expert, and has parlayed that in recent years into several sports-related gigs. He’s currently one of the hosts of FS1’s sports betting show “Lock It In,” and additionally hosts the podcast “Against All Odds with Cousin Sal” on The Ringer Podcast Network.

Also on The Ringer network, he hosts the weekly podcast “Guess The Lines” with Bill Simmons during the NFL season. Iacono’s other credits include co-hosting the final year of “Win Ben Stein’s Money.”

Iacono will next release his first book, a “Cousin Sal” gambling guide, in 2020.

