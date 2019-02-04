×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Courtney A. Kemp to Develop Corrupt Cop Drama Series at HBO

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

HBO is developing the one-hour drama series “Dirty Thirty” from Courtney A. Kemp.

Set in present day New York, the project is inspired by a true story of a gang of bad cops operating out of New York’s 30th Precinct in the 1990s. It begins as a story of a cop family and ends as the story of a crime wave infecting the highest levels of municipal government, corrupting the justice system and defining a city.

Kemp will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner under her End of Episode production banner. Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman of The Intellectual Property Corporation will also executive produce along with Jerry Ferrara and Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus for End of Episode.

The series, a co-production between HBO and Lionsgate, falls under the multi-year development and production deal Kemp signed with Lionsgate in October.

The Starz series “Power” marked Kemp’s debut as a creator and showrunner. Her prior credits include “The Good Wife,” “Eli Stone,” and “The Bernie Mac Show.” Prior to television, Kemp wrote for GQ, Vibe and Marie Claire, among other prestigious magazines.

She is repped by CAA and Gendler & Kelly

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More TV

  • Courtney A. Kemp to Develop Corrupt

    Courtney A. Kemp to Develop Corrupt Cop Drama Series at HBO

    HBO is developing the one-hour drama series “Dirty Thirty” from Courtney A. Kemp. Set in present day New York, the project is inspired by a true story of a gang of bad cops operating out of New York’s 30th Precinct in the 1990s. It begins as a story of a cop family and ends as [...]

  • Michael B. JordanAFI Awards Luncheon, Los

    Michael B. Jordan Sets First-Look TV Deal at Amazon, Includes Inclusion Riders

    Michael B. Jordan and his Outlier Society Productions banner have signed a first-look television deal at Amazon. As part of the deal, Amazon Studios and Outlier Society projects will contain an inclusion rider, stipulating inclusive and representative hiring for cast and/or crew. “It’s an exciting moment for Outlier Society,” said Jordan. “On behalf of myself [...]

  • Mark Hoppus and Pete WentzFuse's 'A

    Blink-182's Mark Hoppus on His Wild Kids TV Cartoon That You Never Got to See

    Imagine a music-filled kids’ cartoon about saving the ocean, with characters voiced and sung by Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, and Grammy winner Pharrell Williams. Nearly ten years ago, it almost happened. Hoppus recently guested on KROQ’s “Kevin and Bean Show,” where he and “Kevin & Bean” co-host Jensen Karp revealed that [...]

  • Sam Rockwell and Michelle WiliamsFX 'Fosse/Verdon'

    'Fosse/Verdon' Team Talks Examining Love Story and 'How Things Are Actually Made'

    The producers behind “Fosse/Verdon” are not concerned that the still-living subjects of their upcoming FX limited series will be so upset over their depiction they will respond with a lawsuit, as Oliva de Havilland did after “Feud: Bette and Joan.” “We’re incredibly careful when we talk about living people and it’s not our desire to [...]

  • Have Anheuser-Busch Ads Gone Flat? 'Bud-vertisiing'

    Whatever Happened to 'Bud-vertising'?

    In a different era, Budweiser and Bud Light never needed help during the Super Bowl. So powerful was the beer’s owner, Aneheuser-Busch, that in 1992 its executives pressured CBS to run one of its commercials a second time because family scion August Busch III noticed a technical glitch while watching Super Bowl XXVI from Florida, [...]

  • John Landgraf TCA

    FX's John Landgraf: Netflix 'Isn't Telling You the Whole Story'

    FX chief John Landgraf spent much of his on-stage prepared remarks at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour criticizing Netflix’s reporting of its viewership. Netflix is “not telling you the whole story,” he told reporters and critics at the Pasadena, Calif. event Monday morning. His assertion: The popular streaming service doesn’t follow universally accepted [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad