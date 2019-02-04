Courtney A. Kemp to Develop Corrupt Cop Drama Series at HBO

HBO is developing the one-hour drama series “Dirty Thirty” from Courtney A. Kemp.

Set in present day New York, the project is inspired by a true story of a gang of bad cops operating out of New York’s 30th Precinct in the 1990s. It begins as a story of a cop family and ends as the story of a crime wave infecting the highest levels of municipal government, corrupting the justice system and defining a city.

Kemp will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner under her End of Episode production banner. Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman of The Intellectual Property Corporation will also executive produce along with Jerry Ferrara and Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus for End of Episode.

The series, a co-production between HBO and Lionsgate, falls under the multi-year development and production deal Kemp signed with Lionsgate in October.

The Starz series “Power” marked Kemp’s debut as a creator and showrunner. Her prior credits include “The Good Wife,” “Eli Stone,” and “The Bernie Mac Show.” Prior to television, Kemp wrote for GQ, Vibe and Marie Claire, among other prestigious magazines.

She is repped by CAA and Gendler & Kelly