×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Corporate’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Comedy Central

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Corporate” has been renewed for Season 3 at Comedy Central in what will also be the show’s last season.

The third season will debut in 2020. Season 2 of the scripted series launched back in January. Led by stars Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson, Lance Reddick, Aparna Nancherla, Anne Dudek and Adam Lustick, the series looks at life as a Junior-Executive-in-Training at a soulless multinational corporation. Matt and Jake (Ingebretson and Weisman) are at the mercy of a tyrannical CEO Christian DeVille (Reddick) and his top lieutenants, sycophants John and Kate (Lustick and Dudek). As Matt and Jake navigate an ever-revolving series of disasters, their only ally is Human Resources rep Grace (Nancherla), who is beleaguered by both her job and her exhausting relationship with the very needy Matt and Jake.

The series was created by Pat Bishop, Ingebretson and Weisman. Guest stars in Season 2 included Kyra Sedgwick, Elizabeth Perkins, Kristen Schaal, Sasheer Zamata, Baron Vaughn, and Andy Richter. “Corporate” has received mostly positive reviews from critics, currently holding a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes between its first two seasons.

In addition to flagship programming like “South Park” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” Comedy Central’s current lineup includes shows like “The Other Two,” “The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle,” and upcoming shows like “Lights Out with David Spade,” “Awkwafina and Robbie,” and “Alternatino with Arturo Castro.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • Ben Cory Boomerage Showrunner Office

    'Boomerang' Boss on 'Trying to Infuse the Industry With More People Who Look Like Us'

    “Boomerang” has its writers’ offices in Universal City, but Jones considers his downtown Los Angeles home office his primary space. While he filled it with practical necessities such as a whiteboard and 1960s-style desk to force him to work, he also decked it out with a number of design touches, such as a gallery wall [...]

  • Liz feldman Leslye headland In Conversation

    'Russian Doll' and 'Dead to Me' Bosses Break Down Exploring Death in Dark Comedy

    Liz Feldman and Leslye Headland both have dark comedies that stream on Netflix: Feldman’s “Dead to Me” focuses on the new friendship between grieving widow Jen (Christina Applegate), and Judy (Linda Cardellini), who has more of a connection to Jen’s dead husband than it seems at first glance, while Headland’s “Russian Doll” is an addiction [...]

  • Leo Birenberg TV Composer

    How the Music of 'Veep,' 'Pen15,' 'Russian Doll' Evoke Emotion Beyond Humor

    A classic song for time-looping, surprising tunes for political campaigns, music for angst-ridden teenagers and wacky scores for dysfunctional families. All of these musical elements helped set the tone and make subtle storytelling points in much-talked-about comedies this television season. Netflix’s “Russian Doll” used a Harry Nilsson song (“Gotta Get Up”) as its signature tune, [...]

  • When They See Us Netflix

    The Best TV Shows of 2019 (So Far)

    There are six months left to go in the calendar year of TV, but plenty of stellar shows have already made an impact. TV critics Daniel D’Addario and Caroline Framke came together to pick their favorite shows of the year — so far. “The Act” (Hulu) This series’ unabashed indulgence of its trashier side didn’t [...]

  • Alexa Fogel Pose Casting Director

    'Pose' Casting Director on Importance of Finding 'Ambassadors in the Ball Scene'

    Alexa Fogel was studying theater directing in college and working on an “off-off-Broadway” production, she recalls, when the casting director left mid-process and she “pieced it together.” Although may she joke that she fell into a career in casting in that moment, she ended up filling her resume with ground-breaking small screen series from “Oz” [...]

  • SHARON KLEIN Disney

    Sharon Klein Tapped as Executive VP of Casting for Disney TV Studios, FX Entertainment

    After 18 years leading 20th Century Fox Television’s casting team, Sharon Klein has been named executive vice president of casting for Disney Television Studios and FX Entertainment, a newly created role in the wake of the Disney-Fox merger. Effective immediately, she will now oversee casting for 20th Century Fox, Fox 21 Television Studios, ABC Studios, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad