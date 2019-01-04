×

Listen: Creators of Comedy Central’s ‘Corporate’ Find Humor in Misery

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Corporate TV Take Podcast Variety
CREDIT: Courtesy of Comedy Central

Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety‘s television podcast. On this week’s episode Daniel Holloway, Variety’s executive editor of television, talks with the creators of Comedy Central’s “Corporate.” Later, TV critics Daniel D’Addario and Caroline Framke preview the shows they’re looking forward to in 2019, and Holloway discusses Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards with Michael Schneider, senior editor for TV Awards.

Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson, and Jake Weisman created the dark workplace series “Corporate,” which is set to premiere its second season on Jan. 15. Ingebretson and Weisman also star in the show, and Bishop acts as director.

Weisman says although shows like the British and American versions of “The Office” paint the corporate life in a goofier, more positive light, they wanted to depict it in a more honest way: bleak and unending.

“We’ve never really seen a show that felt like you wanted to die at work, which is how everyone feels,” Weisman says. “It is funny, because it is your life and you get one chance at life and then you waste it at this job you don’t really like, and that tragedy is hilarious to us.”

Related

So cue scenes about conference calls, sitting in a windowless office, bosses yelling about properly CC-ing them in email chains, and of course, pointless brainstorming sessions.

The meta-nature of the show is not lost on the creators, as being part of Comedy Central means interacting with corporate executives and finding themselves in the world they often satirize.

“We’re part of Comedy Central, which is part of Viacom, which is part of the lord in the sky that controls us all: the capitalist lords,” Weisman says. “We were focus tested, and therefore we had to put focus testing into the show. Because whatever happens to us is just a product of being these weird corporate little icons now. So there’s a meta-ness to what we’re going through.”

Because the series is of a surreal nature and every episode takes on an “infinite loop” quality, Season 2 also won’t follow a traditional linear timeline. But Weisman does say that if storylines or characters are pertinent — like the evolving relationship between John (Adam Lustick) and Kate (Anne Dudek) — they may reappear.

Ingebretson also addresses the grim quality of the series, and say that while some people might not want to come back from their soul-sucking dayjob and watch a show about the same thing, there is a relatable aspect to “Corporate” that can be therapeutic.

“A lot of the comedy I loved early in my life was me being able to see myself in these characters to some extent, and also get a point of view on my own life that didn’t make me feel so alone,” Ingebretson says. “[It’s] like, ‘Other people are going through this, and maybe it’s even funny,’ and that’s very helpful to be able to laugh at my own misery so hopefully this show achieves that to some extent.”

New episodes of “TV Take” are available every Friday. Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, or anywhere you download podcasts. You can find past episodes here and on Apple Podcasts.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More TV

  • Lady Gaga and Amy Poehler To

    Golden Globes 2019 Presenters Include Lady Gaga, Lucy Liu, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler

    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Antonio Banderas, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and Lucy Liu are just a few of the big names set to present at the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards telecast on Jan. 6. The second batch of presenters for the star-studded spectacle has been announced. Yesterday the Hollywood Foreign Press announced a list names (including [...]

  • Corporate TV Take Podcast Variety

    Listen: Creators of Comedy Central's 'Corporate' Find Humor in Misery

    Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety‘s television podcast. On this week’s episode Daniel Holloway, Variety’s executive editor of television, talks with the creators of Comedy Central’s “Corporate.” Later, TV critics Daniel D’Addario and Caroline Framke preview the shows they’re looking forward to in 2019, and Holloway discusses Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards with Michael Schneider, senior editor for TV [...]

  • In this photo released by Warner

    Kevin Hart 'Evaluating' Oscars Hosting Decision

    Kevin Hart could be coming back as Oscars host. In an upcoming exclusive interview on “Ellen,” Hart told host Ellen DeGeneres that he is reconsidering his decision last month to step down as host of the 91st Academy Awards following controversy over resurfaced homophobic remarks that he made several years ago. DeGeneres, for her part, [...]

  • NBC Advances Unscripted Strategy With 'The

    NBC Advances Unscripted Strategy With 'The Titan Games'

    When “The Titan Games” premieres Thursday on NBC, it will mark more than yet another addition to the Dwayne Johnson oeuvre. The athletic competition series — which features the erstwhile Rock as exec producer and host — is a central piece of an evolving unscripted strategy at television’s reigning top-rated network. That strategy was front [...]

  • Killing Eve Sandra Oh

    TV News Roundup: BBC America Sets 'Killing Eve' Season 2 Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, BBC America announced the premiere date for Season 2 of “Killing Eve” and Comedy Central released a new trailer for Season 2 of “Corporate.” DATES The second season of Marvel’s “The Punisher” is set to premiere Jan. 18 on Netflix. In this season, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) must come to [...]

  • TURN IT UP, CHARLIE

    'Idris Elba Performing at Coachella?' The Story Behind His DJing Career

    After years of blockbuster movie roles, Idris Elba has solidified himself as a Hollywood mainstay, but it looks like his music career isn’t far behind. It was announced Wednesday that the “Luther” and “Wire” star will be making his Coachella debut on April 13 and 20, in the company of artists like Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, [...]

  • R Kelly gun evacuation

    ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Will Air as Planned, Despite Legal Threat

    The Lifetime network’s three-part special, “Surviving R. Kelly,” will air beginning tonight as planned despite a legal threat from the singer, a rep for the network told Variety. “Lifetime has always been a brand that champions women’s stories,” the statement reads. “The documentary will air as scheduled, starting tonight at 9pm ET/PT.” The special — reviewed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad