Fox’s Corie Henson Tapped as Head of Unscripted at TBS, TNT and truTV

Corie Henson is leaving Fox for WarnerMedia.

The veteran exec has been appointed as the new executive vice president and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. In her new role, Henson will lead and oversee unscripted creative development and production for all three cable brands, reporting to Brett Weitz, general manager of TBS, TNT and truTV.

“We couldn’t be in better hands as we make a big push on our unscripted business,” said Kevin Reilly, president of TNT, TBS and truTV, and chief content officer at HBO Max. “With Corie’s leadership, we intend to increase output and momentum in our already solid base of unscripted shows.”

At Fox, Henson served as executive vice president of alternative entertainment, reporting to alternative president Rob Wade. While there, she oversaw all development and current franchises, including “The Masked Singer,” “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” and all live event specials.

“Corie has an incredible reputation for bringing in top tier talent and building undeniable shows that resonate with broad audiences, and she also has a deep appreciation for our networks,” said Weitz. “Her understanding for how best to create unscripted series will capture the distinct spirit of each of our brands and help shape a robust unscripted strategy.”

Prior to Fox, Henson was executive vice president of unscripted at multi-platform studio Electus, where she oversaw show such as “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” for NBC, “Breaking Greenville” at truTV, and “Southern Justice” for the National Geographic Channel. Before that, she was vice president of alternative series for ABC, overseeing “Dancing with the Stars” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” as well as developing and launching “Shark Tank” and “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition.”

“With three premiere networks and a highly anticipated streaming service down the hall, there is a home for any format, any genre and any character,” said Henson. “Not only can you do anything here, we’re going to get out of your way and let you do it.”

Deadline first reported on Henson’s appointment.

