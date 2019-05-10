Constance Wu Unhappy With ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Renewal, Comments ‘Dislike’ on Instagram

UPDATE: Wu has denied that the renewal of “Fresh Off the Boat” caused her to be upset on social media. “I said I was upset and crying. I did not say it was over a tv show. You’re making an assumption,” she tweeted.

Although fans may rejoice that ABC’s sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat” just got renewed, star Constance Wu is not one of them.

The actress took to social media quickly after the news was announced on Friday, tweeting the cryptic message: “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F—-.” She followed it up with another tweet: “F—ing hell.” When a user congratulated her on the renewal, calling it “Great news,” Wu commented back: “No it’s not.”

If her disdain wasn’t clear enough, Wu covered her bases by going on the show’s renewal post on Instagram and commenting “Dislike.”

Less than an hour after her original tweets, Wu clarified on Twitter, denying that her strong emotions were caused by the renewal. “Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming,” she tweeted. When a commenter challenged her viewpoint, Wu wrote back, “I said I was upset and crying. I did not say it was over a tv show. You’re making an assumption.”

Twentieth Century Fox Television declined to comment on the matter. Variety has also reached out to Wu’s reps.

ABC renewed “Fresh Off the Boat” for a sixth season, along with a slew of other shows. Set in the ’90s, the comedy centers on hip-hop loving teenager Eddie Huang (Hudson Yang) and his family, who have adjusted to Orlando and the suburban American lifestyle. Also starring is Randall Park as Eddie’s father, Louis, and Wu as his mother, Jessica. Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen play Eddie’s brothers, and Lucille Soong stars as his grandmother. Wu also starred in the wildly successful 2018 romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” and will be featured in the upcoming film “Hustlers” with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B.