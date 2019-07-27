Connie Britton Inks First Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Connie Britton has signed a first look deal with Amazon Studios.

The beloved actress and producer will work with the entity to develop new television series to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

“Connie Britton is a multi-talented actress who has captivated audiences with her portrayal of smart, complicated women,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Britton’s ability to create memorable characters and identify compelling stories makes her a perfect fit for Amazon Studios. We look forward to seeing what she creates for the global Amazon Prime Video audience.”

Four-time Emmy-nominated Britton is known for standout roles in television comedies such as “Spin City,” dramas including “24,” “The West Wing,” “Nashville,” “9-1-1-” and “Friday Night Lights,” and anthology series “American Horror Story” and, most recently, “Dirty John,” on which she also served as executive producer. Her film work includes “The Mustang,” Professor Marston & The Wonder Woman,” “Beatriz at Dinner,” “Me & Earl & the Dying Girl,” “This Is Where I Leave You,” “The To-Do List,” “Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World,” “American Ultra,” “Land of Steady Habits” and the recently-completed “Good Joe Bell.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Jen and the team at Amazon, and my hope is to contribute thoughtful, provocative, female driven and inclusive programming to their exceptional platform, telling stories that will reflect ourselves back to ourselves in ways we’ve never seen before,” Britton said. “I know this will be an exciting and purposeful collaboration.”on.”

Britton is also a Goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme, raising awareness of UNDP’s work in poverty eradication and women’s empowerment, advocating to the American and global public.

Britton is represented by WME; Untitled; and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.