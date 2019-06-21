×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Conecta Fiction: ‘Estocolmo’ Producer StoryLab Unveils ‘Lost Toys’

By

Contributor

Martin's Most Recent Stories

View All
JUGUETES-PERDIDOS
CREDIT: StoryLab

PAMPLONA, Spain  —   Nacho Viale and Diego Palacio’s StoryLab – producers of the Netflix-acquired TV series “Estocolmo” and co-producers of Intl. Emmy nominated “La Casa del Mar” -have pitched their eight-part crime and historical thriller,  “Lost Toys,” at the Europe-Latin America co-production forum, Conecta Fiction.

Since its foundation by Viale in 2014, Storylab has become one of Argentina’s strongest TV producers in terms of TV series with international potential.

“Lost Toys” jumps between two time-frames – 1936 Madrid and present-day Spain and Argentina – and is set against the backdrop of the rise of extreme right and left-wing movements in both these two historic periods.

The story begins with the investigations of a genius mathematician, Dante Cabo, who discovers that the secret behind a synchronized robot protecting four safe deposit boxes in Buenos Aires, is linked to four tiny wooden horses hand-carved by Adolf Hitler in 1936. Lost in the meantime, they hide the coordinates to Nazi gold hidden in Argentina. He discovers that the horses are described in a recent novel, “Lost Toys,” by best-selling Spanish author, Jaime Capri, and travels to Madrid to resolve the mystery.

Related

Capri initially refuses to cooperate, but then travels to Buenos Aires and explains that the novel is based on his grandfather’s diary, written in 1936 in Madrid, as dictator Franco gained control of Spain, during the bloody civil war.

StoryLab’s Palacio says that they aim to address the links between these two politically-charged historical moments, in a crime drama that they believe can build on the success achieved with “Estocolmo,” which was nominated for Mexico’s 2017 Fenix Ibero-American TV series Award and acquired by Netflix.

“We see ‘Lost Toys’ as a natural co-production between Argentina and Spain, Germany, Italy or Portugal because of its international plot,” explains Palacio. “Two turbulent periods in the history of Spain and Latin America – 1936, engulfed in Nazism, fascism and civil war and 2019 when we’re seeing the resurgence of nationalism, supremacism, and extreme right and left-wing movements.

Palacio added: “We believe that the classic and modern appeal of our series lies in this dialogue between ‘Lost Toys’ and everyday reality, between journalistic urgency, historical reflection and high quality entertainment.”

“Toys” is written by Lucas Molteni and Diego Vago, both co-writers on “Estocolmo.” More recently Vago has also written episodes for music-themed telenovela, “Club 57,” produced by Nickelodeon and Rainbow SpA.

The producers plan to produce three seasons. The first will shoot in Madrid, Buenos Aires and Patagonia, Argentina.

“We hope to find a European broadcaster or platform as the co-producer for the series outside of Latin America,” concludes Patricio.

Conecta Fiction runs June 17 to 20in Pamplona, Navarre, Northern Spain.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More TV

  • JUGUETES-PERDIDOS

    Conecta Fiction: ‘Estocolmo’ Producer StoryLab Unveils ‘Lost Toys’

    PAMPLONA, Spain  —   Nacho Viale and Diego Palacio’s StoryLab – producers of the Netflix-acquired TV series “Estocolmo” and co-producers of Intl. Emmy nominated “La Casa del Mar” -have pitched their eight-part crime and historical thriller,  “Lost Toys,” at the Europe-Latin America co-production forum, Conecta Fiction. Since its foundation by Viale in 2014, Storylab has [...]

  • Sex and the City Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    How TV Failed Me on Bisexuality — And Then Got Its Act Together (Column)

    Carrie Bradshaw never met a sexual inclination she wouldn’t hear out — until she encountered bisexuality. “I’m not even sure bisexuality exists,” she complains in a season 3 episode of “Sex and the City,” the HBO comedy named for her supposedly open-minded sex advice column. “I think it’s just a layover on the way to [...]

  • Hunter Schafer

    Trans Superstar Hunter Schafer on Her Moment of ‘Euphoria’

    With “Euphoria,” a drama about teens at an American high school, HBO has placed a bet on attracting a young audience that favors Instagram over TV. And the premium cable network’s greatest asset may be a digital-native star who never aspired to be an actress until the role found her. As Jules, 20-year-old actress Hunter Schafer plays [...]

  • Sex Education Russian Doll Veep Emmy

    'Russian Doll,' 'Sex Education,' 'Veep' Among TV’s Showrunners’ Emmy Contenders Picks

    Executive producers of top Emmy contender comedy, drama and limited series weigh in on what shows (other than their own, of course) they hope will see awards recognition this year. Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws”) “I love ‘Insecure’ because it’s so bold and honest. Its relatability is universal and it might be one of the funniest [...]

  • keely hawes launches production company buddy

    ‘Bodyguard's’ Keeley Hawes Sets Up Production Company Buddy Club (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fresh from the success of “Bodyguard,” Keeley Hawes has told Variety that her next move is into producing. The star has set up her own shingle, Buddy Club Productions, and will start work on its first project as soon as she has wrapped on Netflix film “Rebecca,” in which she will play Beatrice Lacy, sister [...]

  • HOLEY MOLEY - "Putt Up or

    TV Ratings: 'Holey Moley' Wins Thursday Night for ABC

    Stephen Curry may have lost this year’s NBA Finals, but the Golden State Warriors star did find a consolation victory in last night’s ratings. “Holey Moley,” the mini golf competition series featuring and executive produced by Curry, premiered to a solid 1.0 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, coming out on top of an otherwise [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad