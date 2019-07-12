×

Conan O’Brien Interviews His Assistant After Kumail Nanjiani Cancels Last-Minute

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kumail Nanjiani’s last-minute “Conan” cancellation left the host scrambling for a new guest. At the eleventh hour, he filled the spot with an impromptu interviewee — his longtime assistant. 

Nanjiani was scheduled to appear on the Thursday night show to promote his upcoming comedy film “Stuber.” Half an hour before the taping, Conan O’Brien received the news. “I was having my pre-show nap,” said O’Brien. “Andy was having his bath in heavy cream, and they came in and they said, ‘Kumail can’t get here.'”

O’Brien brought his assistant of 10 years, Sona Movsesian, to take over for Nanjiani. She commented on the situation, “Oh s—, they really ran out of stuff to do.” Movsesian claimed she was unaware she would be interviewed. But for her, that’s par for the course. “That’s kind of like how my job is just regularly,” she said. “No one tells me anything.”

O’Brien spent much of his opening monologue taking jabs at the absentee actor, and recalled only one other cancellation over the course of the show’s 25-year run. “Liza Minnelli canceled and she’s known — she’s a great artist — but she’s known for sometimes flaking out,” he said. “So Liza Minnelli and, in that same category of troublesome diva, Kumail Nanjiani.” 

Related

The host continued to playfully spite Nanjiani by refusing to promote “Stuber.” O’Brien said, “If the guy doesn’t show up, we’re not going to show the clip promoting his movie. That’s not how this works.” “Conan” sidekick Andy Richter added, “You gotta show up to get the cookie.”

Instead of showing a clip from Nanjiani’s film, O’Brien decided to advertise what will be “Stuber’s” major competition in its second weekend, “The Lion King.” He presented the promo. “This is a clip for a struggling little movie that I think needs our help,” he joked. “We’re going to try to give it a boost. And we just think that’s fair. That’s karma.” 

According to O’Brien, Nanjiani had to cancel due to a shooting schedule “snafu” with HBO comedy “Silicon Valley.” The host showed a video of Nanjiani apologizing in jest with co-star Thomas Middleditch. Middleditch said in the video, “Hey Conan. Sorry Kumail couldn’t make it tonight. It’s my fault, I don’t know my lines.” Nanjiani chimed in, “He doesn’t know his lines.”

O’Brien wasn’t convinced by the video. “Kumail didn’t seem too unhappy,” he said. “There’s not a lot of remorse there.”

HBO had no comment about why Nanjiani wasn’t able to leave the “Silicon Valley” set for the appearance.

Nanjiani tweeted a more sincere apology for skipping out on the show: “@ConanOBrien is my comedy hero. Him and @AndyRichter are the reason I started comedy. So this clip is something I would love if it was about anybody other than me. But it’s about me, so I’m truly mortified.”

https://mobile.twitter.com/kumailn/status/1149694484277366784

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

More TV

  • Live+3 Ratings for Week of July

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of July 1: ‘The Bachelorette’ Dominates

    “The Bachelorette” finished comfortably top of the L+3 rankings in both rating and viewership for the week of July 1. The ABC reality dating show posted a 1.5 in Live+Same Day, which then grew to a 1.9 in delayed for a 27% gain. Its closest competition came from CBS’ “Big Brother,” whose three broadcasts all [...]

  • Conan O'Brien Kumail Nanjiani

    Conan O'Brien Interviews His Assistant After Kumail Nanjiani Cancels Last-Minute

    Kumail Nanjiani’s last-minute “Conan” cancellation left the host scrambling for a new guest. At the eleventh hour, he filled the spot with an impromptu interviewee — his longtime assistant.  Nanjiani was scheduled to appear on the Thursday night show to promote his upcoming comedy film “Stuber.” Half an hour before the taping, Conan O’Brien received [...]

  • Jon Favreau Jimmy Kimmel

    'The Mandalorian': Jon Favreau Says He's Already Working on Season 2 of 'Star Wars' Series

    The first season of Disney Plus’ live-action “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” hasn’t even debuted yet, but executive producer Jon Favreau is already working on Season 2. “The Lion King” director revealed as much in an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night, telling the host, “We’re done with the first season. I’m actually writing [...]

  • 'Make it Reality' book launch

    Cris Abrego to Receive The Imagen President's Award at the 34TH Annual Imagen Awards

    The Imagen Foundation announced that Cris Abrego will receive this year’s Imagen President’s Award at the 34th Annual Imagen Awards. Abrego is the chairman of Endemol Shine Americas and CEO of Endemol Shine North America. The Imagen Awards was established in 1985 to encourage positive portrayals of Latinos in the media. “Cris Abrego has embraced [...]

  • PEARSON -- Pictured: Gina Torres as

    How 'Pearson' Will Usher in a New Storytelling Era When 'Suits' Closes Down Shop

    When “Suits” closes the file on its final stretch of episodes this fall, it leaves behind a legacy of nine seasons, 134 episodes, two remakes (in Korea and Japan), a slew of international broadcasters, and a royal wedding that transformed series star Meghan Markle into a global, household name. The July 17 premiere also marks [...]

  • Atlanta FX

    Disney Shutting Down FX Plus Subscription Service

    The FX Plus subscription service is shutting down — another casualty of Disney’s acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, and a move coming as FX’s content is set to get funneled into the Disney-controlled Hulu service. FX Plus will no longer be available after Aug. 20, 2019, according to a notice on the [...]

  • Moon Landing

    Looking Back on the Moon Landing and the Giant Leap for TV Networks

    On July 16, 1969, Variety ran a package of stories under the headline “Greatest Show Off Earth,” detailing the three TV networks’ fever over the July 19 moon landing. CBS exec producer Robert Wussler predicted “the world’s greatest single broadcast.” Variety called it a “31-hour TV super-special,” running all day Sunday through midday Monday. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad