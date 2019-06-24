Comic-Con 2019 TV Schedule: When Are Your Favorite Shows Taking Over San Diego?

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con has a feast of TV show panels and special screenings for fans. To keep you updated on the happenings this year, Variety is compiling a master list of the experiences for the July 17 to July 21 pop culture convention.

Warner Bros. Television Studios was the first to announce its schedule, followed by FX, but check back here for more updates as they become available.

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Teen Titans GO! (3:15–4:15 p.m., Room 6DE) A panel still to be announced will present a brand-new episode screening and live Q&A.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Veronica Mars (11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20‪) Attendees at the convention will be the first to see the premiere episode of the fourth season, coming to Hulu at the end of July. Cast and producers to be announced will also take part in a Q&A.

DC Super Hero Girls (12:30–1:30 p.m., Room 6DE) A panel still to be announced will present a brand-new episode screening and live Q&A.

Legacies (3:15–4:15 p.m., Room 6BCF) The cast and producers of the CW’s spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries” returns to San Diego with a special video presentation and Q&A. Specific panelists will be announced at a later date.

Pennyworth (4:30–5:30 p.m., Room 6BCF) The new Epix origin story for Alfred Pennyworth, a former special forces officer who goes to work for the Wayne family will offer a special video presentation and Q&A at the con just ahead of its series premiere.

Archer (5 p.m., Indigo Ballroom) In celebration of its 10th season, the FXX comedy returns to San Diego with a sneak peek of the penultimate episode of the season, followed by a Q&A with the voice cast of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, plus executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis.

Rooster Teeth (8:00–9:00 p.m., Room 6DE) The production company presents a special video and Q&A experience with panelists to be announced at a later date.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Batwoman (‪10:30–11:45 a.m., Ballroom 20) The DC on CW’s latest drama centers on Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), who decides to take up the crime-fighting mantel. Attendees will learn exactly how and why she does with a special pilot screening well ahead of the show’s October series premiere. A Q&A featuring cast and producers to be announced is also planned.

Arrow (3:30–4:15 p.m., Ballroom 20) The first DC on CW superhero drama signs off with a final Comic-Con special video presentation and Q&A.

Supergirl (4:15–5:00 p.m., Ballroom 20) Celebrating the upcoming fifth season, the female-led DC on CW drama will present a special video and Q&A panel with cast and crew to be announced at a later date.

Black Lightning (5:00–5:45 p.m., Ballroom 20) The upcoming third season gets a special video presentation and Q&A panel treatment at Comic-Con this year.

The Flash (5:45–6:30 p.m., Ballroom 20) The DC on CW fun rounds out with a special video presentation and Q&A panel featuring the cast and creative team behind “The Flash,” which is heading into its sixth season this fall.

What We Do In The Shadows (6:30 p.m., Room 6BCF) Television’s mockumentary vampire comedy presents a special screening followed by a panel with series stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch and the creative team.

DC Universe Series (7:00–9:00 p.m., Indigo Ballroom) DC’s new streaming service will offer sneak previews of upcoming series, as well as a Q&A with select talent from those series.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Supernatural (10:30–11:30 a.m., Hall H) The longest-running CW drama takes its last Comic-Con victory lap with a special video presentation and panel ahead of the October season premiere of its 15th and final season.

Riverdale (11:45 a.m.–12:45p.m., Hall H) The first in the Archie-verse and only series to represent at this year’s convention, “Riverdale” will return to Comic-Con with a special video presentation and panel featuring cast and creatives, who will be announced at a later date.

Mayans MC (1 p.m., Hall H) The “Sons of Anarchy” follow up is offering an exclusive sneak peek at a scene from the upcoming second season and a panel conversation with co-creator and executive producer Kurt Sutter, co-creator and co-executive producer Elgin James, executive producer Kevin Dowling, and stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Rocco Vargas.