Comedy Central Promotes Jonas Larsen, Sarah Babineau to Co-Heads of Original Content

Comedy Central has promoted Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen to co-heads of original content for the cable network.

In their new roles, they will have oversight for all comedy content developed across multiple platforms including linear, theatrical, live, audio and the newly-formed Comedy Central Productions. They will both report to Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and TV Land

“Through their incredible eye for talent and innate ability to develop the right project for the right platform, Sarah and Jonas have helped build the Comedy Central brand into the strongest position it has ever been,” said Alterman. “Working closely with them often makes me feel a little less sharp, but in a good way. We are so lucky to have them.”

In her new role, Babineau will relocate to the west coast, working out of Comedy Central’s Hollywood offices. She will oversee development of all scripted content developed for the brand, including those developed by Comedy Central Productions (CCP) for third parties, as well as liaise with Paramount Players on Comedy Central-branded feature films. She will also continue as the executive in charge of production for the “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” Larsen will oversee the development of all unscripted content as well, in addition to all stand-up, live events and audio offerings.

“We could not be more excited and honored to continue building the Comedy Central brand and expanding its amazing legacy,” said Babineau and Larsen. “To come to work every day with the goal of making the world laugh is a dream come true.”

The pair have co-managed Comedy Central’s talent and development teams since 2017. They are also playing key roles in the launch of CCP, a new studio-production arm that will sell comedy content to a range of buyers and platforms. Comedy Central talent who have already signed first look productions deals with CCP include Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Roy Wood, Jr., Lucia Aniello and Paul Downs, Dan Powell, Jim Jefferies, Anthony King, and Chris Distefano.

Larsen joined Comedy Central in 2010 as vice president of specials and was soon after elevated to senior vice president of talent and specials. Since becoming executive vice president and co-head of talent and development in 2017 Larsen has expanded his oversight to the west coast development team and has also overseen scripted series like the critically-acclaimed “Corporate” and the upcoming “South Side” and “Robbie,” as well as the new late-night series “Lights Out with David Spade.” Prior to joining Comedy Central in 2010, Larsen was an executive producer and showrunner of non-scripted television, and formed his own production company, Y27 Entertainment.

Babineau joined Comedy Central in 2014 as vice president of original programming and development on the east coast, and was a key player in the launch of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” As executive vice president and co-head of talent and development, Babineau currently oversees all East Coast-based franchises including “The Other Two,” ‘Alternatino with Arturo Castro,” “Klepper,” and the upcoming series “Awkwafina.”

Babineau came to Comedy Central from Amazon Studios where she served as a development and programming executive since 2012 and helped launch Amazon’s foray into original comedy. Prior to Amazon Studios, Babineau worked in film as a creative executive with Alterman and Michael Aguilar’s Dos Tontos production company, as well as Sacha Baron Cohen’s Four By Two Films. She began her career working in film as an assistant editor on documentaries, commercials and feature films including “Hitch.”