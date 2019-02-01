×
Jim Jefferies Signs First-Look Deal With Comedy Central

By
Brian Steinberg

Jim Jefferies
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Comedy Central said it had entered into a “first look” deal with Jim Jefferies for content developed for television and digital media while picking up his topical comedy series “The Jim Jefferies Show” for a 20-episode third season.

“We love Jim’s unfiltered, insightful, hilarious and global comedic perspective on the insane world we’re living in right now,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, executive vice presidents and co-heads of talent and development at Comedy Central, in a prepared statement. “We are excited for him to continue to connect with our audience through ‘The Jim Jefferies Show’ and other future projects that we develop together.”

“I love my unfiltered, insightful, hilarious and global comedic perspective on the insane world we’re living in right now,” said Jefferies, in a statement. “I am excited for me to continue to connect with my audience through The Jim Jefferies Show and other future projects that I develop together.”

“The Jim Jefferies Show” has expanded its international scope this season, with the late-night host travelling to South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Australia and South Africa to film more than a dozen segments covering numerous issues. “The Jim Jefferies Show” will premiere on Tuesday, March 19 at 10:30 p.m. eastern.

Jefferies, Scott Zabielski, Jason Reich and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Alex Murray and Tim Sarkes are the executive producers of “The Jim Jefferies Show.” Adam Londy and Daniel Wolfberg are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.

