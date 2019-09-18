Comedy Central Inks First-Look Animation Deal With Donick Cary

Comedy Central has signed a first-look animation producing deal with Donick Cary, best known for his work as a former head writer for “The Late Show with David Letterman” and co-executive producer of “The Simpsons” and other shows.

Under the terms of his deal, Cary will develop and produce animation projects across all platforms for the network and its new studio-production arm, Comedy Central Productions. He will also develop his own ideas, and work with other talent and creators to identify and develop animated programming for Comedy Central as well as other platforms.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled and can’t think of a better place to be developing funny cartoons for than CC,” said Cary. “Comedy Central always encourages the right mix of funny, smart and super stupid! I definitely check at least one of those boxes! Looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and figuring out how to draw stuff … is that how this works?”

Cary’s writing career began with “Late Night with David Letterman,” staying on through its move to CBS and ultimately serving as head writer — as well as “guy in the bear suit.”

He also served as a co-executive producer on “The Simpsons” for four seasons, and in the same role writing and producing “Just Shoot Me,” “New Girl,” “Bored to Death, “Silicon Valley,” “Parks and Recreation” and “A.P. Bio.” Cary, the founder of Sugarshack Animation, is also the creator of Ampd mobile cell phone series “Lil’ Bush,” which Comedy Central later picked up.

“Donick has left his brilliant stamp on some of television’s best comedies,” said Comedy Central’s co-heads of original content Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen. “This is an exciting partnership for Comedy Central and CCP and we can’t wait to work with him to find our new favorite animated shows!”

Among other creators that have first-look deals with the company are Derek Waters, Anthony King, Stuart Miller, Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs’ Paulilu production company, and Daniel Powell and Alex Bach’s Irony Point.