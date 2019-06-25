Comedy Central’s ‘Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik’ to Feature Interviews with Kumail Nanjiani, Nick Kroll

Comedy Central has given the greenlight to “Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik,” a comedy interview series hosted by the former “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” writer.

Each episode of the series, premiering September 6, will feature a conversation with one of Jeselnik’s friends, who happen to be some of the biggest names in comedy. Over six episodes, Jeselnik will sit down for conversations with David Spade, Kristen Schaal, Kumail Nanjiani, Natasha Leggero, Nick Kroll, and Tig Notaro, discussing their careers, influences and what it’s like to perform stand-up.

The series comes as part of Comedy Central’s multi-platform development deal with Jeselnik, who has made regular appearances in Comedy Central’s roasts, including notable episodes on Donald Trump, Charlie Sheen and Roseanne Barr. He also hosted “The Jeselnik Offensive” for two seasons on the network, and in fall 2018 launched his podcast “The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project,” which counts 40 episodes to date.

Jeselnik has aired two stand-up specials on Netflix, namely 2015’s “Thoughts & Prayers” and 2019’s “Fire In The Maternity Ward,” and briefly hosted “Last Comic Standing” for its ninth and final season on NBC.

Christie Smith and Meaghan Rady are executive producers of “Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik,” with Rady also serving as showrunner. Anne Harris, Tara Schuster and Jackie Sosa are the executives in charge of the series for Comedy Central.