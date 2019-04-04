You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Comedy Central Strikes Development Deal With Roy Wood Jr.

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Comedy Central

Comedy Central struck a new development deal with comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr. that encompasses a “first-look” relationship as well as a few other projects at the Viacom-owned media outlet.

Wood, who has appeared on the network’s flagship “Daily Show” since 2015, will begin production on a pilot, “Jefferson Country: Probation,” in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, in May.  Comedy Central has committed to produce and air a one-hour stand up special featuring Wood, his third with the outlet.  And he will write and star in an original digital series for Comedy Central.

“Roy is the ultimate multi-hyphenate. His top-notch skills as a stand-up comic, performer, writer and producer continue to amaze us – and he does it all while being one of the kindest humans in the business,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, executive vice presidents and co-heads of talent and development at Comedy Central, in a prepared statement. “His wry, observational humor speaks to social and political change and we’re so excited to have Roy join an incredible roster of talent who have chosen to make Comedy Central their home.”

Related

The “Jefferson County” pilot is written by Wood and Aaron McGruder, and executive produced by Wood, McGruder, Trevor Noah, and Mainstay Entertainment’s Norman Aladjem and Derek Van Pelt. It will be directed by Millicent Shelton, and is based on Wood’s early life. He stars as a probation officer willing to bend the rules to help the clients he monitors.

Wood’s digital series will be called “The Night Pigeon” and tells the story of a black superhero with minimal powers fighting the biggest villains in his community.

“It’s my pleasure to partner with a network that understands an artist’s need to take the creative road less traveled to mine humor from complicated social prisms such as jail reform and gentrification,” said Wood in a statement. “Humor that also explores the human condition is the most meaningful, but can sometimes be the most challenging.”

Wood began his comedy career in 1999 at the age of 19 while attending Florida A&M University. In October 2006, Wood made his network television debut on CBS’ “Late Show with David Letterman.”  In 2008, he appeared on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and in 2010 was selected by America as one of the top three finalists on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Prior to joining “The Daily Show,” Wood co-starred for three seasons on the TBS sitcom “Sullivan & Son.”

 

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More TV

  • Tim Ryan The View

    Rep. Tim Ryan Announces Presidential Bid on 'The View'

    WASHINGTON — Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) announced on ABC’s “The View” Thursday that he is running for president in 2020, adding to a growing list of contenders seeking the Democratic nomination. In an interview on the show, Ryan said he was a candidate who could “not only advance a progressive agenda but also win. I [...]

  • Jodie-Colmer Killing Eve

    'Killing Eve' Star Jodie Comer on Villanelle's 'Lack of Control' in Season 2

    English actress Jodie Comer first began working in television when she was a teenager, appearing over the past decade in such series as “My Mad Fat Diary,” “Doctor Foster” and “The White Princess.” But in taking on the antagonist role of Villanelle in BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” which premieres its second season April 7, she [...]

  • Amazon Prime Acquires French Fantasy Series

    Amazon Prime Acquires French Fantasy Series 'Apnea' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Prime Video has acquired second-window rights to “Apnea” (“Une Île”), the French female-powered fantasy series which competed at Series Mania and won best French show. “Apnea” will premiere on Arte and will roll out on Amazon Prime Video in France shortly after. The series will not be available on the streaming service outside of [...]

  • Comedy Central Strikes Development Deal With

    Comedy Central Strikes Development Deal With Roy Wood Jr.

    Comedy Central struck a new development deal with comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr. that encompasses a “first-look” relationship as well as a few other projects at the Viacom-owned media outlet. Wood, who has appeared on the network’s flagship “Daily Show” since 2015, will begin production on a pilot, “Jefferson Country: Probation,” in his hometown [...]

  • Andre Holland

    Andre Holland to Lead Damien Chazelle's Netflix Series 'The Eddy'

    Andre Holland has been cast in a lead role for Damien Chazelle’s upcoming musical drama series “The Eddy,” Variety has learned. The Paris-set Netflix show will revolve around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. The series is expected to start shooting on location in Paris later this year. Holland [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad