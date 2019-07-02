TV News Roundup: ‘The Affair’ Drops Fifth and Final Season Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the first trailer for the new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and Showtime gives a sneak peek into the fifth and final season of “The Affair.”

DATES

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is set to return Aug. 6. Season 14 will bring back series regulars Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, who will be joined by new housewife Braunwyn Windham-Burke. OG housewife Vicki Gunvalson will also return for special appearances in the new season.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the first trailer for Season 3 of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Premiering July 19, the new season will include comics such as Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, and Jamie Foxx as they discuss their careers and lives with one of the biggest names in comedy.

“Human Discoveries,” the adult-comedy animated series starring Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick, has released a sneak peek to its first season. Created by Chris Bruno and David Howard Lee, the series follows a group of friends living during the dawn of civilization and premieres on Facebook Watch on July 16.

Showtime has debuted the trailer and official poster for the fifth and final season of “The Affair,” premiering Aug. 25. With showrunner Sarah Treem (“House of Cards”) at its helm, and starring Dominic West, Maura Tierney, and Sanaa Lathan, the series explores an affair that destroys two marriages only able to be resolved by a single crime. Oscar winner Anna Paquin (“True Blood”) will join the final season as a series regular. Jessica Rhoades (“Sharp Objects”), Hagai Levi (“In Treatment”) and Michele Giordono (“Nurse Jackie”) also serve as executive producers alongside Treem.

Netflix has released the trailer for David Harbour’s mockumentary “Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster Frankenstein,” premiering July 16. Directed by Daniel Gray Longino (“PEN15”) and written by John Levenstein (“Arrested Development”), the 28-minute short will follow the “Stranger Things” star as he traces the depths of his father’s acting lineage, alongside special guests including Alfred Molina and Kate Berlant.