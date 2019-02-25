×
Comcast Launches International Drama Service Walter Presents on Xfinity X1

Walter Presents has launched on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform, giving subscribers access to a raft of high-end non-English-language drama.

The on-demand service is backed by U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 and offers a lineup of drama from around the world, curated and presented on-screen by Walter Iuzzolino. The a-la-carte service is $5.99 a month for U.S. subs who can find it within the networks section of Xfinity on Demand or by saying “Walter Presents” into their X1 voice remote.

The series on Walter Presents are all subtitled and there are about 400 hours of scripted available on X1. The roster of titles at launch includes “Spin,” “Valkyrien,” and “Black Widow.”

Walter Presents launched in the U.K. in 2016 and has since rolled out in Australia, Italy, and the U.S. In the latter it is available on the PBS Masterpiece channel on Amazon. It recently started airing select shows on linear PBS stations.

The service is a joint-venture between Channel 4 and Global Series Network, which was founded by former Fox International Channels execs Jason Thorp and Jo McGrath, and Walter Iuzzolino, who is a former commissioner at Channel 4.

“I’m delighted and excited to introduce award-winning titles from Walter Presents to more audiences across America who might not yet have had a chance to sample the drama delights the rest of the world has to offer,” Iuzzolino said. “Now, Xfinity X1 customers will have access to blockbuster series they might never know existed.”

