Comcast Spotlight Hires Google Exec Melanie Hamilton as VP National Sales

Comcast Spotlight, the ad-sales division of Comcast Cable, named Melanie Hamilton as VP, national sales.

An 11-year veteran of Google, Hamilton was most recently the internet giant’s head of industry for the telecom sector and led its AT&T account.

At Comcast Spotlight, Hamilton will oversee the company’s national sales strategy across both holding companies and independent agencies. She will start at the company next month, reporting to Comcast Spotlight chief revenue officer Brendan Condon.

“We were looking for someone who has a strong track record of sales success, but who is also equally committed to — and passionate about — developing and leading workplace talent, cultivating relationships and approaching new opportunities and challenges with an entrepreneurial spirit,” Condon said in a statement. “Melanie embodies all of these traits, as evidenced through her impressive career and we are very excited that she is joining Comcast Spotlight.”

Prior to her role as Google’s telecom head of industry, Hamilton led Google’s retail sector, serving as the head of industry for brands including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord + Taylor and big-box retailers. That came after a five-year stint as the head of industry for Google’s financial services sector.

Before joining Google in 2008, Hamilton worked at NBCUniversal, where she was a director overseeing strategic sales and marketing for the company’s local media division and a sales account manager for NBC11 (KNTV) in San Francisco.

Hamilton holds a bachelor of arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and an executive MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business. She lives with her husband and two sons in New York City.