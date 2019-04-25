Comcast Considers NBC Sky News Channel as NBCUniversal Revs Streaming Strategy

Comcast is considering the launch of a news channel that would draw from the resources of NBC News and Sky News.

Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts dropped that tidbit during his remarks Thursday morning on the cable giant’s first quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts. NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke also spoke enthusiastically about NBCU’s progress on its plan to launch an advertising-supported streaming platform.

“We look at this as a way to grow our company and power our company for decades to come,” Burke said of the streaming service that he said is targeted to debut this time next year.

Reps for NBC News declined to elaborate on the news channel discussions referenced by Roberts. “We’re exploring launching a global NBC Sky news channel later this year,” Roberts said.

