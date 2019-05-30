NBCUniversal: Abortion Laws in Georgia and Elsewhere Would ‘Strongly Impact’ Film Sites

Comcast’s NBCUniversal has joined Netflix, Disney and WarnerMedia in making a statement on the new abortion laws threatening to take hold in Georgia and elsewhere.

“We fully expect that the heartbeat bills and similar laws in various states will face serious legal challenges and will not go into effect while the process proceeds in court,” said the company in a statement. “If any of these laws are upheld, it would strongly impact our decision-making on where we produce our content in the future.”

Georgia’s recently signed abortion law has become a focal point in particular for Hollywood, as the state is a major site for productions outside of California and New York, with nearly 40 projects currently in production there.

Since Netflix became the first major player to take a stance on the issue, telling Variety exclusively that it would “rethink [its] entire investment in Georgia” if the new law took hold, other studios have begun to step forward with statements of their own.

NBCUniversal’s remarks follow WarnerMedia’s statement earlier Thursday. The parent of HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. had said it would “watch the situation closely and if the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions.”

Prior to that on Wednesday, Disney head Bob Iger had said it would be “very difficult” for the company, which owns Lucasfilm, Marvel and Pixar, to continue to do business in the state should the new law take effect.