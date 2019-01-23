Comcast Sees Q4 Profit Decline Even As Cable, NBCU Revenues Rise

Comcast Corp. said fourth-quarter profit declined owing to comparisons with a year-earlier period that enjoyed a sizable tax benefit, even as revenue at both its main operating divisions increased.

The Philadelphia-owned of Comcast cable operations and the NBCUniversal entertainment conglomerate said net income in the fourth quarter came to $2.51 billion, or 55 cents a share, compared with $15 billion, or $3.17 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter, when results included one-time tax benefit. Excluding the one-time item, Comcast’s fourth-quarter earnings increased 36%, to 64 cents per share.

Revenue rose 5.2% $28.3 billion, the company said, including the effects of its recent acquisition of satellite broadcaster Sky PLC.

“We truly became a global company with our acquisition of Sky, and are excited about its future and the potential of our combined company in 2019 and beyond,” said Comcast CEO Brian Roberts in a prepared statement.

Revenue from cable operations rose 5.2% to $14.1 billion, the company said,owing to increases in most areas of operation, offset by a 1.6% decrease in revenue from residential video customers. Comcast said its total customer relationships increased to 30.3 million in the quarter, an increase of 258,000 from the year-earlier period.

Meanwhile, revenue at NBCUniversal rose 7.1% to $9.4 billion, owing to increased results at the unit’s broadcast and cable networks. Comcast said revenue at NBCU’s cable networks rose 8.9%, to $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, owing to increases in revenue from distribution and content licensing. Revenue from broadcast TV rose 3.7% to $3.1 billion, owing to increases in revenue from distribution and advertising. Revenue from filmed entertainment rose 14% to $2 billion, largely due to results from the films “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” and “Halloween.” Revenue at the company’s theme parks rose 3.5% to $1.5 billion owing to higher attendance.