Colton Haynes Reveals He’s Sober After Struggle With Drug, Alcohol Addiction

By

Colton Haynes Addiction
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Arrow” star Colton Haynes has revealed that he’s six months sober after struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

“In 10 years, there were maybe 25 days I didn’t drink,” he said in an interview with Attitude. “I remember when I started, it was a couple glasses of wine, and it regressed into really dark times. I used to blame it on my anxiety or depression issues, but really the root of all my problems was the alcohol and drugs.”

The former “Teen Wolf” star publicly came out as gay in a May 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, and he said the attention he started to receive at that time contributed to his “downward spiral.” His mother died of alcohol-related cirrhosis in March 2018, and in May he and his husband of less than a year filed for divorce.

“At that point I fell apart. My brain broke. I was doing a massive comedy for a studio, showed up to work and got fired on the first day. They said I looked as if I had ‘dead in my eyes,’ and I did,” he said. “I got so heavily involved with drugs and alcohol to mask the amount of pain I was feeling that I couldn’t even make some decisions for myself. I was drowning in my own s—.”

Haynes had already been hospitalized several times for drug and alcohol abuse, he said, before he hit his rock bottom — locking himself in a room at the Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria during a seven-day bender. He was found covered in bruises and “ended up in 5150 psyche hold [a way to keep someone in hospital involuntarily for up to three days when there is a ‘serious need’].”

“It looked as if somebody had beaten the s— out of me. I couldn’t walk, so I was falling everywhere. I almost ruptured my kidney. I was on such a destructive path that I could not function. I lost partial sight in my left eye for a while. I ended up having two seizures. I didn’t know any of this was happening until I was sober enough to remember it,” he said.

The incident was a “rude awakening” and forced Haynes to enter a four-month treatment program for his addiction. He has now been sober for six months.

“Once I went to treatment, I found this amazing amount of true love for myself, and started figuring out who I am without those vices and recognizing the people in my life who lifted me up instead of tearing me down,” he said. “I’m always going to be in recovery. There are so many people struggling out there, but not a lot of them talk about it. Life is much more beautiful than I could have imagined.”

