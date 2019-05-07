×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

College Admissions Scandal Limited Series in Development At Annapurna TV

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Celebrity Admissions Scandal
CREDIT: Variety

A TV series based on the recent college admissions scandal is in the works, Variety has confirmed.

Annapurna TV has optioned the rights to the upcoming book “Accepted” by Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz. The book is set to be published by Portfolio, a division of Penguin Random House.

D.V. DeVincentis will adapt the book for television. DeVicentis’ previous credits include writing multiple episodes of “The People v. OJ Simpson” and the features films “High Fidelity” and “Grosse Pointe Blank.” He is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Morris Yorn.

Back in March, nearly three dozen people were indicted by the FBI for their part in the scandal, which saw parents paying large sums of money to secure their childrens’ placement in top schools. Tactics included creating fake athletic backgrounds for students and either paying someone else to take the SATs in a student’s place or bribing test administrators to correct answers after the fact.

Related

The parents charged in the case include CEOs, real estate investors, the co-chair of a global law firm, and actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. The children gained admission to Yale University, Georgetown University, Stanford University, UCLA and USC. At the center of the case is William “Rick” Singer, 58, who ran Edge College & Career Network LLC, also known as “The Key,” a for-profit college admissions consulting firm. Singer, who is based in Newport Beach, Calif., is also alleged to have set up the Key Worldwide Foundation, a fake charity designed to receive bribe payments.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More TV

  • Celebrity Admissions Scandal

    College Admissions Scandal Limited Series in Development At Annapurna TV

    A TV series based on the recent college admissions scandal is in the works, Variety has confirmed. Annapurna TV has optioned the rights to the upcoming book “Accepted” by Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz. The book is set to be published by Portfolio, a division of Penguin Random House. D.V. DeVincentis will adapt the book for [...]

  • The Good Fight

    'Good Fight' Episode Censored by CBS All Access

    Fans of CBS All Access’ “The Good Fight” got something of a surprise in the most recent episode. The episode, titled “The One Where Kurt Saves Diane,” was heading into the show’s weekly animated sequence when a black screen appeared that read, “CBS HAS CENSORED THIS CONTENT.” Fans of the series thought the title card [...]

  • James Holzhauer Jeopardy

    James Holzhauer's Winning Streak Pushes 'Jeopardy!' to No. 1 Syndication Ratings

    As audiences tune in to “Jeopardy!” to watch James Holzhauer’s impressive winning streak, the game show has nabbed the No. 1 spot in syndication ratings for two weeks straight.  Ratings have steadily increased from 9.6 million viewers during his early April appearance, to 12 million by the end of the month. Those numbers were enough [...]

  • NBCUNIVERSAL EXECUTIVES -- Pictured: Lesley Cerwin,

    NBC Appoints Lesley Cerwin as SVP of Strategic Business Initiatives

    NBC has appointed long-serving executive Lesley Cerwin as its new senior vice president of strategic business initiatives, Variety has learned. In her new role, Cerwin will identify growth opportunities for NBC Entertainment and collaborate with the senior leadership team to foster existing relationships for the company and attract new partnerships. She will also oversee the division’s Symphony [...]

  • Jessica Chastain Calls Out Treatment of

    Jessica Chastain, Ava DuVernay Call Out 'Game of Thrones' for Treatment of Women

    UPDATED: After last Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” Jessica Chastain criticized the show for using the rape and torture that Sophie Turner’s character, Sansa Stark, endured in previous seasons as the reasons for her strength and cunning. “Rape is not a tool to make a character stronger. A woman doesn’t need to be victimized [...]

  • 'The Talk' Sets Marie Osmond to

    'The Talk' Sets Marie Osmond to Replace Sara Gilbert As Host

    Following Sara Gilbert’s news that she was leaving “The Talk,” the show announced live on Tuesday that Marie Osmond will replace Gilbert as a co-host. Osmond will join current hosts Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood when the CBS daytime talk series returns for Season 10 in September. Gilbert announced early April [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad