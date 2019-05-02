‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed for Season 3 at YouTube Premium

“Cobra Kai” has been picked up for a third season at YouTube Premium, Variety has learned.

Season 2 of the series premiered on April 24. The series, a continuation of the story from the original “Karate Kid” film franchise, features William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprising their roles from the films.

In Season 1, Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) reopened the Cobra Kai dojo and introduced its no-mercy style of karate to a new generation of students. Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), now a successful businessman, clashes with Lawrence and their old rivalry is reborn. In Season 2, after Cobra Kai’s controversial win at the All Valley Championships, LaRusso decides to open his own dojo called Miyagi-do in honor of his late mentor, Mr. Miyagi.

Season 2 also stars Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Jacob Bertrand, Nichole Brown, and Peyton List. Martin Kove appears in the role of John Kreese, reprising his role from the films. The first season of “Cobra Kai” scored a 100% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, the first episode of Season 1 has amassed over 55 million views since its initial release last year.

“Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, with the three also directing multiple episodes of the series. Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg will continue to showrun the series and direct the bulk of the episodes. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios.

YouTube also announced Thursday that it will make all of its originals, including “Cobra Kai,” free to watch with ads later this year.

News of the renewal comes after Variety exclusively reported that YouTube has cancelled its original shows “Champaign ILL,” “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television,” “Sideswiped,” and “Do You Want to See a Dead Body.” The streamer had previously canceled the shows “Overthinking with Kat & June,” “Youth & Consequences,” and “Origin.”