CNN Allegedly a Target of Arrested Solider’s Terror Plans

The 2019 Emmys were a harsh, recurring reminder for broadcast networks that their awards lunch is being eaten by premium cablers and streaming services featuring buzzy prestige shows. But basic cablers, despite collectively logging a year-over-year decline in statuettes, managed to grab onto some key prizes with standout titles such as “Pose,” “Killing Eve” and [...]
CNN was allegedly discussed as a potential target by a U.S. Army solider who was arrested this weekend after making known his plans for terror attacks, according to court documents released Monday and subsequent press reports. According to documents filed in Kansas federal court, Jarrett William Smith, 24, was charged with distribution of information related [...]
The Emmys are not showing much love to the Big 4 broadcast networks these days — but don’t expect the awards show to move to a streaming service any time soon. Once again, this year’s awards were dominated by cable, premium cable, and streaming platforms. HBO took home the most Emmys with 34 total, while [...]
In today’s TV news roundup, “Stumptown” books three guest stars and BET announced new premiere dates for two new Tyler Perry projects. DATES BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios have pushed back the premiere of their original dramas “The Oval” and “Sistas” to Oct. 23. “The Oval,” which has the 9 p.m. time slot, follows [...]
Fox’s upcoming drama “9-1-1: Lone Star” has filled out the remainder of its series regular roles. Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva and Julian Works have all joined the series alongside previously announced cast members Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain and Ronen Rubinstein. Karam will play Marjan Marwani, described as an [...]
And for his next act, Chuck Lorre will be pivoting to total and complete earnestness. The powerhouse producer behind “Two and a Half Men” and the recently departed “Big Bang Theory” has now thrown his weight behind “Bob Hearts Abishola,” an unabashedly sweet comedy about a divorced socks salesman (Billy Gardell) having a heart attack [...]
WarnerMedia has named three senior executives to its original non-fiction team at streaming service HBO Max ahead of the platform’s 2020 debut, tapping Brett Boydstun, Lizzie Fox, and Rebecca Quinn to shape the division’s programming. “Non-fiction storytelling will be a crucial component to HBO Max and we now have the leadership and team in place [...]