CNN Allegedly a Target of Arrested Solider’s Terror Plans

A Man Walks Into the Cnn Center in Atlanta Georgia Usa 26 August 2014 Multiple Media Outlets Are Reporting That Turner Broadcasting Which Includes Multiple Networks Including Cnn and Headline News Are Expecting Major Job Cuts Through Both Buyouts and Layoffs the Network Announced Today a Voluntary Buyout Program For About Six Percent of Hits U S -based Employees United States AtlantaUsa Media Cnn Job Cuts - Aug 2014
CREDIT: Erik S. Lesser/Epa/REX/Shutterst

CNN was allegedly discussed as a potential target by a U.S. Army solider who was arrested this weekend after making known his plans for terror attacks, according to court documents released Monday and subsequent press reports.

According to documents filed in Kansas federal court, Jarrett William Smith, 24, was charged with distribution of information related to weapons of mass destruction after being heard to offer others how to make bombs and making remarks about bombing a unnanmed news network’s headquarters.  The solider had been stationed at Kanas’ Fort Riley
.
Two sources familiar with the matter told CNN that network, owned by AT&T, was the one Smith discussed attacking with a bomb placed in a vehicle.
“I want to assure everyone that there was never any imminent threat to any CNN locations,” Jeff Zucker, president of CNN and chairman of WarnerMedia’s news and sports operations, said in an email, according to CNN. “We continue to actively monitor these issues on a daily basis and work closely with our security teams around the world and our partners in law enforcement.”
A CNN spokesperson could not be reached for immediate comment on the matter.

 

