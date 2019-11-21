×
CNN Will Simulcast PBS Democratic Debate in December

Variety Staff

Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg stand on stage before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, in Westerville, OhioElection 2020 Debate, Westerville, USA - 15 Oct 2019
CREDIT: John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

CNN said it will simulcast the Democratic debate slated to take place in December that is being hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico, a move that will likely bring more attention and audience to the event.

PBS plans to broadcast the debate December 19 from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. At this point in time, six Democrats have qualified to take part: former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg,  Senator Kamala Harris,  Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Those who would like to participate have until December 12 to meet the criteria established by the Democratic National Committee.

The debate will air on local PBS stations ,as well as on CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español, while streaming on the CNN.com homepage, the PBS.com home page, and the homepage of Politico.com.

 

