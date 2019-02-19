CNN Puts Former Sessions Aide in Newsroom Role

Sarah Isgur Flores, a press aide to former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has been hired to help direct and plan political coverage for CNN, a move that generated some pushback on social media Tuesday.
Politico previously reported the CNN hire. Flores in the past has criticized CNN coverage. A spokesperson for the AT&T-owned media outlet could not be reached for immediate comment.
More to come…
