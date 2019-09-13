×

CNN, New York Times Will Host Next Democratic Debate

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Workers get the stage ready for the Democratic primary debate hosted by CNN, at the Fox Theatre in DetroitElection 2020 Debate, Detroit, USA - 30 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock

CNN and The New York Times will co-host and moderate the fourth debate among Democratic Oval Office hopefuls, the Democratic National Committee announced Friday. The event, to be held at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, is scheduled to take place on October 15 – and the following day, if needed.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett will moderate the event, along with Marc Lacey of the New York Times. The DNC intends to hold 12 different primary debates over the course of the 2020 cycle, part of a bid to stoke greater interest from potential voters. This will be CNN’s second debate in the series; NBC News telecast the first, while ABC News and Univision moderated the third, held last night.

The debate will air live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and stream on the homepages of CNN.com and NYTimes.com. The event will also be made available across mobile apps from both organizations and via satellite and terrestrial radio.

The DNC said candidates must receive 2% or more support in at least four polls and secure at least 130,000 unique donors including 400 donors per state from at least 20 states to qualify to appear during the event.

Eleven candidates have already indicated they can participate: former Vice President Joe Biden; Senator Cory Booker; Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former HUD Secretary Julian Castro; Senator Kamala Harris; Senator Amy Klobuchar; former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke; Senator Bernie Sanders; businessman Tom Steyer; Senator Elizabeth Warren; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

 

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Workers get the stage ready for

    CNN, New York Times Will Host Next Democratic Debate

    CNN and The New York Times will co-host and moderate the fourth debate among Democratic Oval Office hopefuls, the Democratic National Committee announced Friday. The event, to be held at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, is scheduled to take place on October 15 – and the following day, if needed. CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin [...]

  • RHYTHM AND FLOW

    Quavo, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle Among Guests on Netflix's 'Rhythm + Flow'

    Hip-hop giants such as Quavo, Snoop Dogg, Lupe Fiasco, and the late Nipsey Hussle will all be featured in Netflix’s upcoming music competition series “Rhythm + Flow.” Netflix’s first talent show is hosted by Chance the Rapper, Cardi B. and T.I. and will search for hip-hop’s best undiscovered talent across Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles and [...]

  • On Pointe Imagine Disney plus

    Disney Plus Gives Series Order to Imagine Documentaries' 'On Pointe' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney Plus has given a series order to a documentary series about the School of American Ballet from Imagine Documentaries and DCTV. “On Pointe” will follow a year in the life of students at the New York City school as they go through rigorous training, auditions and preparations for the New York City Ballet’s annual [...]

  • David S. Goyer

    'Dark Knight’ Writer David S. Goyer Inks Overall Deal With Skydance TV

    David S. Goyer, best known for penning Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, is doubling down with Skydance. The writer-producer has signed an exclusive multi-year overall agreement with Skydance Television via his Phantom Four production company. Under the deal, Goyer will create, develop and produce original scripted series for the studio. He currently serves as showrunner [...]

  • UNDONE Animated Series Amazon

    How Animated Series 'Undone' Used a Mix of Techniques to Tell the Mind-Bending Tale

    When Kate Purdy wanted to tell a story about the nature of reality, she knew she wanted to play with perception and time, fade in and out of memories and give voice to visions that only her main character could see. And it wasn’t long before the executive producer and co-creator of Amazon’s new series, “Undone,” [...]

  • 'Unbelievable' Bosses on Adapting an Unreliable

    'Unbelievable' Bosses on Adapting an Unreliable Witness' Assault Story

    Two years before the #MeToo movement rocked Hollywood, many people’s reactions to then-18-year-old Marie Adler’s report of rape were disbelief. The young woman at the center of ProPublica’s “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” had experienced so much trauma in her young life, she became an unreliable witness in her own attack and was actually charged [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad