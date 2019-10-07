CNN Names Lyle Gamm Senior Vice President, Original Series

Lyle Gamm, a documentary veteran who recently held forth at Participant Media, has joined CNN as senior vice president, current, at the news unit’s Original Series operation. He reports to Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development at CNN Worldwide.

Gamm replaces Lizzie Fox, who was recently made senior vice president of non-fiction programming at HBO Max, the soon-to-launch streaming outlet operated by parent company WarnerMedia.

Gamm has broad experience in documentaries, documentary series, investigative journalism and competition programming. He served as vice president of original programming for Participant’s Pivot TV, where he was the executive producer of “Secret Lives of Americans,” “Truth and Power,” “Angry Planet,” “Welcome To Fairfax” and “Hit Record on TV with Joseph Gordon-Levitt.”

Gamm is also an experienced freelance television producer. He worked closely with director and producer R.J. Cutler over the course of two decades. His credits with Cutler include the documentaries “The September Issue” and “Fish,” and series such as “The Residents,” “American Candidate” and “Morgan Spurlock’s 30 Days.” He also produced episodes of Brett Morgan’s “Nimrod Nation,” and Alex Gibney’s “The Human Behavior Experiments.”

Gamm has worked as a development consultant for Vox Media and Blumhouse Television. He graduated from Vassar College will be based in Los Angeles.