×

CNN Names Lyle Gamm Senior Vice President, Original Series

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of CNN

Lyle Gamm, a documentary veteran who recently held forth at Participant Media, has joined CNN as senior vice president, current, at the news unit’s Original Series operation. He reports to Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development at CNN Worldwide.

Gamm replaces Lizzie Fox, who was recently made senior vice president of non-fiction programming at HBO Max, the soon-to-launch streaming outlet operated by parent company WarnerMedia.

Gamm has broad experience in documentaries, documentary series, investigative journalism and competition programming.  He served as vice president of original programming for Participant’s Pivot TV, where he was the executive producer of “Secret Lives of Americans,” “Truth and Power,” “Angry Planet,” “Welcome To Fairfax” and “Hit Record on TV with Joseph Gordon-Levitt.”

Gamm is also an experienced freelance television producer. He worked closely with director and producer R.J. Cutler over the course of two decades. His credits with Cutler include the documentaries “The September Issue” and “Fish,” and series such as “The Residents,” “American Candidate” and “Morgan Spurlock’s 30 Days.” He also produced episodes of Brett Morgan’s “Nimrod Nation,” and Alex Gibney’s “The Human Behavior Experiments.”

Gamm has  worked as a development consultant for Vox Media and Blumhouse Television.  He graduated from Vassar College will be based in Los Angeles.

 

More TV

  • CNN Names Lyle Gamm Senior Vice

    CNN Names Lyle Gamm Senior Vice President, Original Series

    Lyle Gamm, a documentary veteran who recently held forth at Participant Media, has joined CNN as senior vice president, current, at the news unit’s Original Series operation. He reports to Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development at CNN Worldwide. Gamm replaces Lizzie Fox, who was recently made senior vice president of [...]

  • GABBY DURAN AND THE UNSITTABLES -

    Disney Channel Gives Early Season 2 Renewal to New Comedy 'Gabby Duran' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney Channel has already given a second season order to “Gabby Duran & the Unsittables,” its new single-camera comedy that doesn’t premiere its first season until this Friday, Oct. 11. “Gabby Duran” stars young singer and actress Kylie Cantrall as a 13-year-old who moves to a new town and winds up with an unusual babysitting [...]

  • AFM rally

    Musicians Union Seeks Streaming Residuals as New Pact Negotiations Begin

    Studio musicians, who begin negotiations on a new contract with producers today, are seeking something they have never had: residual payments for programs made specifically for streaming platforms. American Federation of Musicians (AFM) officials gained support from fellow show-business unions SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America at a rally attended by about 100 this [...]

  • mondo

    Guild of Music Supervisors Reveals Mondo.NYC Conference Program

    The Guild of Music Supervisors has partnered with Mondo.NYC for the second year. An incubator confab for the music and tech industries that includes a multi-venue festival showcasing emerging artists from around the world, Mondo.NYC is scheduled for Oct. 15 – 18 at the Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn. The final day, Oct. 18, billed as [...]

  • THE RESIDENT: L-R: Morris Chestnut, Shaunette

    'The Resident' Team Lands Put Pilot Order at ABC for Female-Led Detective Drama

    ABC has given out a put pilot order for a drama that hails from Amy Holden Jones and Andrew Chapman. Currently titled “Homicide Special,” the project is set inside the Homicide Special division of the Philadelphia PD. It follows two young and recently-promoted female detectives and a beat cop as they take on an entrenched [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad