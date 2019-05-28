×
CNN Moving Some London-Based Jobs to Atlanta

Brian Steinberg

A Man Walks Into the Cnn Center in Atlanta Georgia Usa 26 August 2014 Multiple Media Outlets Are Reporting That Turner Broadcasting Which Includes Multiple Networks Including Cnn and Headline News Are Expecting Major Job Cuts Through Both Buyouts and Layoffs the Network Announced Today a Voluntary Buyout Program For About Six Percent of Hits U S -based Employees United States AtlantaUsa Media Cnn Job Cuts - Aug 2014
CREDIT: Erik S. Lesser/Epa/REX/Shutterst

CNN is moving some of the production jobs in its London offices to Atlanta, the latest in what appears to be a recent series of moves aimed at tweaking the news outlet’s operations in the wake of the purchase of its parent company, WarnerMedia, by AT&T.

“In the coming months CNN International will be consolidating key parts of its production model centrally in Atlanta, in much the same way as we currently do with large parts of our programming for CNN US,” CNN said in a statement. “This means that some jobs will shift to Atlanta, but overall headcount will be unchanged.” Thirteen people in London are expected to be affected by the move, according to a person familiar with the matter.

CNN earlier this month offered buyouts to more than 100 staffers and last week indicated it laid off a handful of staffers from its health-journalism unit after deciding to place its health, climate and Southeastern newsgathering operations under a single aegis. AT&T, which acquired CNN as part of Time Warner last year, has been working to shed as much as $170 million in debt.

Buyouts have been offered at other parts of WarnerMedia, which also includes HBO.  Fewer than 50 staffers at CNN sister cable operation TruTV were informed Tuesday that they would receive severance buyouts as the company consolidated programming and marketing executives under Kevin Reilly, recently given oversight of TruTV in addition to other duties.

London has been the hub for CNN International, a separate feed delivered to overseas customers.

 

    CNN is moving some of the production jobs in its London offices to Atlanta, the latest in what appears to be a recent series of moves aimed at tweaking the news outlet's operations in the wake of the purchase of its parent company, WarnerMedia, by AT&T. "In the coming months CNN International will be consolidating [...]

