CNN Lays Off Some Health Journalism Staffers (Report)

CNN has laid off a handful of staffers from its health-journalism unit after deciding to place its health, climate and Southeastern newsgathering operations under a single aegis, according to a report in TVNewser.

A CNN spokesperson could not be reached for immediate comment, but a the network said in a statement to the outlet: ” As part of the normal course of business, our newsgathering team made a small restructure earlier this week that ultimately impacts 6-7 employees within CNN’s Health Unit.”

The AT&T-owned news division recently offered buyouts to more than 100 staffers. AT&T, which purchased CNN as part of its acquisition of Time Warner last year, has been working to shed as much as $170 million in debt. Buyouts have been offered at other parts of WarnerMedia, which also includes HBO.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Elizabeth Cohen, who frequently appear on air to report on health and wellness topics, were not affected by the buyout, the report said.