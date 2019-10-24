×

CNN Chief ‘Open’ to Talking With Former Fox News Host Shepard Smith

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Attention, Shepard Smith: You could have a job waiting for you at CNN.

Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN Worldwide, suggested at an event held by the network Thursday that the AT&T-owned news outlet would be “open” to speaking with the former Fox News Channel anchor when he is allowed to start looking for a new job. Smith left Fox News Channel abruptly earlier this month after clashing publicly with Tucker Carlson, one of the network’s primetime opinion hosts.

Zucker, who also is chairman of the news and sports properties of AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit, said he was not surprised Smith left Fox News Channel, noting that he felt Smith’s continued tenure there had become untenable. “I’ve said before, it’s akin to state run TV. I think it hasmorphed into conspiracy TV. It’s not a place where someone like Shep Smith could work,” Zucker said. “I don’t think it’s a journalism organization.” He added that he saw little if any difference between Fox News Channel’s opinion programming and news shows.

“I think Shep’s a great journalist,” said Zucker, who took part in a conversation with Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent. “I would be open to talking to him.”

Larry Kramer, an agent who represents Smith, could not be reached for immediate comment.

While acknowledging some of the criticism leveled at his own network – the argumentative panels of guests, the over-reliance on use of the phrase “breaking news” in graphics – Zucker said he was proud of CNN’s various “town hall” events in which various candidates took questions on topics such as the environment and equality, sometimes over hours of scheduled programming. “It’s not about the ratings,” he said, but rather about making sure people were informed about important issues.

 

More to come…

More TV

  • CNN 'Open' to Talking With Former

    CNN Chief 'Open' to Talking With Former Fox News Host Shepard Smith

    Attention, Shepard Smith: You could have a job waiting for you at CNN. Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN Worldwide, suggested at an event held by the network Thursday that the AT&T-owned news outlet would be “open” to speaking with the former Fox News Channel anchor when he is allowed to start looking for a [...]

  • genlock

    'Gen:Lock' Season 2 Starring Michael B. Jordan Will Get HBO Max Premiere

    WarnerMedia’s HBO Max is getting first dibs on “gen:Lock” season 2, the next installment of Rooster Teeth’s popular animated mecha series starring Michael B. Jordan. Season 2 of “gen:Lock” will premiere on HBO Max and have an exclusive 90-day run on the service (the company didn’t announce a release date). After the 90-day window on [...]

  • The 100 -- "The Blood of

    'The 100' Prequel Series in the Works as Backdoor Pilot at The CW

    “The 100” may be coming to an end, but the world of the show could very well be living on. Variety has confirmed that The CW will a backdoor pilot during the show’s upcoming seventh season that will set up a potential prequel series. Set 97 years before the events of the original series, the [...]

  • His Dark Materials HBO

    TV Review: HBO's 'His Dark Materials'

    Adapting a beloved property is as delicate a task as it is unenviable. You have to justify the shift of mediums, make smart adjustments to the source material accordingly, and perhaps trickiest of all, have an eye for keeping the spirit of the source material without defaulting to slavishly recreating it. And if an adaptation [...]

  • Jean Smart

    Jean Smart on the 'Timelessness' of 'Watchmen'

    Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart has embodied some memorable television characters over the past three and a half decades, from office manager Charlene Frazier-Stillfield (“Designing Women”) and former high school flame Lana Gardner (“Frasier”), to first lady Martha Logan (“24”) and family matriarch Floyd Gerhardt (“Fargo”). Her latest small-screen role is sure to follow in those [...]

  • Jack Ryan

    'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Taps 'Prison Break' Creator Paul Scheuring as Season 3 Showrunner

    “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” has found its new showrunner. “Prison Break” creator Paul Scheuring has been tapped to run season 3 of the Amazon show, after Carlton Cuse, who co-created and co-showran the series with Graham Roland, stepped away from the role in March. “All The Money in the World” writer David Scarpa was originally in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad