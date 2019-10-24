CNN Chief ‘Open’ to Talking With Former Fox News Host Shepard Smith

Attention, Shepard Smith: You could have a job waiting for you at CNN.

Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN Worldwide, suggested at an event held by the network Thursday that the AT&T-owned news outlet would be “open” to speaking with the former Fox News Channel anchor when he is allowed to start looking for a new job. Smith left Fox News Channel abruptly earlier this month after clashing publicly with Tucker Carlson, one of the network’s primetime opinion hosts.

Zucker, who also is chairman of the news and sports properties of AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit, said he was not surprised Smith left Fox News Channel, noting that he felt Smith’s continued tenure there had become untenable. “I’ve said before, it’s akin to state run TV. I think it hasmorphed into conspiracy TV. It’s not a place where someone like Shep Smith could work,” Zucker said. “I don’t think it’s a journalism organization.” He added that he saw little if any difference between Fox News Channel’s opinion programming and news shows.

“I think Shep’s a great journalist,” said Zucker, who took part in a conversation with Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent. “I would be open to talking to him.”

Larry Kramer, an agent who represents Smith, could not be reached for immediate comment.

While acknowledging some of the criticism leveled at his own network – the argumentative panels of guests, the over-reliance on use of the phrase “breaking news” in graphics – Zucker said he was proud of CNN’s various “town hall” events in which various candidates took questions on topics such as the environment and equality, sometimes over hours of scheduled programming. “It’s not about the ratings,” he said, but rather about making sure people were informed about important issues.

