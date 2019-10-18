×
CNN Dismisses Trump Attorney Threat As ‘Desperate PR Stunt’

By

Donald TrumpCNN Republican Presidential Debate, Las Vegas, America - 15 Dec 2015
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

An attorney for President Donald Trump has sent a letter to CNN that threatens to sue the AT&T-owned cable-news network for violating the Lanham Act and making misrepresentations to the public and advertisers about its content, but the network says the missive isn’t worth discussing.

“This is nothing more than a desperate PR stunt and doesn’t merit a response, CNN said in a statement.

Charles Harder, a noted attorney who played a large role in the downfall of the snarky news site Gawker, sent a letter Friday to Jeff Zucker, the WarnerMedia executive who oversees CNN and a company attorney, as well as Randall Stephenson, the CEO of AT&T. In the letter, the attorney bemoans CNN’s coverage of Trump. “Never in the history of this country has a President been the subject of such a sustained barrage of unfair, unfounded, unethical and unlawful attacks by so-called ‘mainstream’ news, as the current situation,” Harder wrote.

He said his clients “intend to file legal action against you, to seek compensatory damages, treble damages, punitive damages, injunctive relief, reimbursement of legal costs, and all other available legal and equitable remedies, to the maximum extent permitted by law.”

More to come…

 

