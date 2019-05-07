More Than 100 CNN Staffers Take Buyouts as AT&T Pares Debt

More than 100 employees of WarnerMedia’s CNN have opted for buyouts, a spokesperson for the network confirmed, as parent company to works to shed approximately $170 million in debt following its purchase of the former Time Warner Inc.
CNN Worldwide recently offered a voluntary buyout option to staff, the spokesperson said, and “just over 100” chose to exercise an option to use it. No staffers were laid off. Buyouts have been offered at other parts of WarnerMedia, which also includes HBO.
CNN is in the midst other transitions. The news network this week began broadcasting some of its program from new WarnerMedia headquarters at the Hudson Yards complex, which is located in Manhattan’s West Side. The company had previously been housed at Time Warner Center in midtown.
Popular on Variety
Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala
'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger
'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel
Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala
More than 100 employees of WarnerMedia’s CNN have opted for buyouts, a spokesperson for the network confirmed, as parent company to works to shed approximately $170 million in debt following its purchase of the former Time Warner Inc. CNN Worldwide recently offered a voluntary buyout option to staff, the spokesperson said, and “just over 100” [...]
To launch Season 2 of “Big Little Lies,” HBO is partnering with the Wing to host exclusive screenings and activations across four major markets, a live panel discussion featuring five of the show’s stars, and a custom retail collection in collaboration with women-owned brands. Later in May, “Big Little Lies” stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, [...]
StarzPlay is adding some toxic motherly love to its lineup in the shape of Hulu drama “The Act,” which it has picked up for its services in Germany, Spain, and the U.K. The show is based on Michelle Dean’s incredibly widely-read 2016 BuzzFeed article about a toxic mother-daughter relationship. Academy Award-winner Patricia Arquette plays overbearing [...]
Norah O’Donnell has always liked the view one gets at the White House. But it’s a sight she thinks can appeal to folks living and working outside the Beltway. “That’s where everything from the Korea trade deal to the prices for milk farmers in Iowa gets decided,” she recalls thinking when she was working the [...]
Medieval party drinks consist of wine, mead, and pumpkin spice latte? Astute viewers of last night’s “Game of Thrones” episode may have noticed that a stray Starbucks coffee cup wandered on set and wound up right in front of Daenerys Targaryen. We’ve suspended our disbelief for giant’s milk, but Starbucks coffee might be a bridge [...]
Scott Foley isn’t afraid to admit his love for late 1980s family sitcom “Growing Pains.” “I watched everything about that show,” he told Variety’s “My Favorite Episode” podcast. “From the ‘Entertainment Tonight’ backstage clips where Kirk Cameron got a Honda Prelude — I mean, I remember what kind of car he got. I was a [...]
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig D. Karlan has been assigned to handle the Writers Guild of America’s lawsuit against Hollywood’s four major talent agencies. Karlan was appointed Monday. The WGA, using its only preemptory challenge, removed Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Marc Gross on May 3 after Gross refused to voluntarily recuse himself from [...]