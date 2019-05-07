×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

More Than 100 CNN Staffers Take Buyouts as AT&T Pares Debt

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

More than 100 employees of WarnerMedia’s CNN have opted for buyouts, a spokesperson for the network confirmed, as parent company to works to shed approximately $170 million in debt following its purchase of the former Time Warner Inc.

CNN Worldwide recently offered a voluntary buyout option to staff, the spokesperson said, and “just over 100” chose to exercise an option to use it. No staffers were laid off. Buyouts have been offered at other parts of WarnerMedia, which also includes HBO.

CNN is in the midst other transitions. The news network this week began broadcasting some of its program from new WarnerMedia headquarters at the Hudson Yards complex, which is located in Manhattan’s West Side. The company had previously been housed at Time Warner Center in midtown.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More TV

  • More Than 100 CNN Staffers Take

    More Than 100 CNN Staffers Take Buyouts as AT&T Pares Debt

    More than 100 employees of WarnerMedia’s CNN have opted for buyouts, a spokesperson for the network confirmed, as parent company to works to shed approximately $170 million in debt following its purchase of the former Time Warner Inc. CNN Worldwide recently offered a voluntary buyout option to staff, the spokesperson said, and “just over 100” [...]

  • HBO Partnering With The Wing For

    'Big Little Lies': HBO Partnering With The Wing For Season 2 Launch

    To launch Season 2 of “Big Little Lies,” HBO is partnering with the Wing to host exclusive screenings and activations across four major markets, a live panel discussion featuring five of the show’s stars, and a custom retail collection in collaboration with women-owned brands. Later in May, “Big Little Lies” stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, [...]

  • StarzPlay Nets Hulu Drama ‘The Act’

    StarzPlay Nets Hulu Drama ‘The Act’ for Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

    StarzPlay is adding some toxic motherly love to its lineup in the shape of Hulu drama “The Act,” which it has picked up for its services in Germany, Spain, and the U.K. The show is based on Michelle Dean’s incredibly widely-read 2016 BuzzFeed article about a toxic mother-daughter relationship. Academy Award-winner Patricia Arquette plays overbearing [...]

  • Norah O’Donnell Photoshoot for NIH Magazine.

    Norah O'Donnell Will Help CBS News Kick Off New Mission

    Norah O’Donnell has always liked the view one gets at the White House. But it’s a sight she thinks can appeal to folks living and working outside the Beltway. “That’s where everything from the Korea trade deal to the prices for milk farmers in Iowa gets decided,” she recalls thinking when she was working the [...]

  • Game-of-Thrones-Starbucks-Coffee-Cup

    A Starbucks Cup in 'Game of Thrones' and Other Anachronisms in Movies and TV

    Medieval party drinks consist of wine, mead, and pumpkin spice latte? Astute viewers of last night’s “Game of Thrones” episode may have noticed that a stray Starbucks coffee cup wandered on set and wound up right in front of Daenerys Targaryen. We’ve suspended our disbelief for giant’s milk, but Starbucks coffee might be a bridge [...]

  • Scott Foley attends the Disney ABC

    Listen: Scott Foley on How 'Growing Pains,' Alan Thicke and 'Boner' Inspired His TV Career

    Scott Foley isn’t afraid to admit his love for late 1980s family sitcom “Growing Pains.” “I watched everything about that show,” he told Variety’s “My Favorite Episode” podcast. “From the ‘Entertainment Tonight’ backstage clips where Kirk Cameron got a Honda Prelude — I mean, I remember what kind of car he got. I was a [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    New Judge Assigned to Writers Guild Suit Against Big Four Agencies

    Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig D. Karlan has been assigned to handle the Writers Guild of America’s lawsuit against Hollywood’s four major talent agencies. Karlan was appointed Monday. The WGA, using its only preemptory challenge, removed Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Marc Gross on May 3 after Gross refused to voluntarily recuse himself from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad