More Than 100 CNN Staffers Take Buyouts as AT&T Pares Debt

More than 100 employees of WarnerMedia’s CNN have opted for buyouts, a spokesperson for the network confirmed, as parent company to works to shed approximately $170 million in debt following its purchase of the former Time Warner Inc.

CNN Worldwide recently offered a voluntary buyout option to staff, the spokesperson said, and “just over 100” chose to exercise an option to use it. No staffers were laid off. Buyouts have been offered at other parts of WarnerMedia, which also includes HBO.

CNN is in the midst other transitions. The news network this week began broadcasting some of its program from new WarnerMedia headquarters at the Hudson Yards complex, which is located in Manhattan’s West Side. The company had previously been housed at Time Warner Center in midtown.