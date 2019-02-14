CNBC Names Dan Colarusso Senior Vice President, Business News

Dan Colarusso, a veteran business journalist who has worked for Reuters, Bloomberg and the New York Post, will join CNBC as senior vice president of business news, a move that fills out the unit’s roster after the departure of Nikhil Deogun at the end of September.

Colarusso will oversee television news content, coverage and production, and will report to Mark Hoffman, chairman of CNBC, along with Sat Brainch, president, CNBC Business News Worldwide. He is expected to work closely with Jay Yarow, senior vice president and executive editor of CNBC Digital, and John Casey, senior vice president of international news & programming. Hoffman said in a memo to staffers on Thursday.

Colarusso will start at CNBC in March.

He had been working at Reuters where he was executive editor of digital, responsible for news coverage and editorial direction for its consumer online platforms, digital video products and social media components worldwide. He is the founding editor of ReutersTV, a video news app for mobile, desktop and OTT platforms. Prior to joining Reuters in late 2011, Colarusso had been U.S. managing editor of Bloomberg Television, managing editor of CondeNast’s Portfolio.com and business editor and metro editor of the New York Post. He was also one of the original employees at TheStreet, where he worked as a columnist and deputy editor.