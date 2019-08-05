CNBC Ditches Commercials to Keep Tabs on Market Tumult

In order to cover business Monday, CNBC had to forego some of its own.

The NBCUniversal-owned business-news cable network interrupted programming with just a single commercial break between 9:30 a.m. and noon, according to a person familiar with the matter, and was expected to remain commercial free through the close of the stock markets.

The network’s editorial staff was scrambling to cover one of the biggest business stories of the year, a more than 900-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and corresponding tumbles in the Nasdaq and S&P 500 as investors reacted to new trade threats between the U.S. and China.

More to come…