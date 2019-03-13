×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Layoffs Hit CMT as Viacom Integrates Cabler With MTV Group

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CMT logo

An undisclosed number of employees were laid off Wednesday at Viacom’s CMT cabler as part of the integration of the Nashville-based operation with the MTV group headed by Chris McCarthy.

Among the senior executives leaving the cabler in the restructuring are marketing chief Anthony Barton and Nashville office head Suzanne Norman.

Here is a memo McCarthy sent to staffers in his group, which also includes MTV, VH1 and Logo.

Hi everyone,
We have made great progress over the last couple of years to fully harness the creative power of our collective group.
By integrating our departments across brands, removing silos and developing best-in-class creative teams, we are building a stronger group together.
Today, we are taking the next step – as we finalize the integration of CMT with a new, simplified structure.  Moving forward, the CMT marketing, music, scheduling, communications and event production teams will be fully integrated within our group, under our existing unified leadership team. Several CMT leads will be taking on expanded roles working across all of our brands, particularly in partnership marketing and event production.
Unfortunately, however, this new structure does mean some hard changes. A number of our CMT marketing colleagues will be leaving including Anthony Barton, the head of CMT marketing, and Suzanne Norman, the head of our Nashville office.
Suzanne and Anthony are passionate champions for the CMT brand and we are very grateful for their many years of dedication.  Without them, and many of our CMT colleagues, it would not be as strong as it is today.  Please join me in thanking them and wishing everyone continued success.
The heart and soul of CMT is our music programming, tentpoles and deep connection to Nashville – which will be at the center of CMT’s growth plan forward.  Through increased programming and events, we will further amplify Nashville and its thriving country music scene.  More to come on this shortly.
Thank you for your continued support as we transform our group and the company for the future. 
Best,
Chris

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • CMT logo

    Layoffs Hit CMT as Viacom Integrates Cabler With MTV Group

    An undisclosed number of employees were laid off Wednesday at Viacom’s CMT cabler as part of the integration of the Nashville-based operation with the MTV group headed by Chris McCarthy. Among the senior executives leaving the cabler in the restructuring are marketing chief Anthony Barton and Nashville office head Suzanne Norman. Here is a memo [...]

  • The Act -- " " --

    'The Act' Team on Diving into the Psychology of Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Coming of Age'

    When writer and executive producer Nick Antosca started working on his Hulu limited anthology series “The Act” about real-life mother/daughter duo Dee Dee Blanchard and Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the documentary about them (“Mommy Dead and Dearest”) was still evolving and therefore not yet available as source material. Instead, he focused on Michelle Dean’s 2016 Buzzfeed [...]

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Viacom, AMC Networks, Discovery Shares Hit After DirecTV Sets New Skinny Bundles

    Shares of Viacom, Discovery and AMC Networks took at hit on Wednesday after DirecTV confirmed it has set two new low-cost skinny bundle packages that do not include any channels from those programmers. DirecTV Now has set new streaming skinny bundle options for $50 and $70, both of which do not feature any channels from [...]

  • Duffer Brothers Variety Facetime Interview

    'Stranger Things' Creators Matt and Ross Duffer Sign With CAA

    The Duffer brothers have signed with Creative Artists Agency, exiting previous rep Paradigm Talent Agency. The pair, who created the Netflix juggernaut “Stranger Things,” has signed in all areas with the shop, run by managing partners Kevin Huvane and Bryan Lourd, and president Richard Lovett. “Stranger Things,” an homage to ’80s pop culture and genre [...]

  • An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks

    USA Network to Develop 'An Anonymous Girl' Series Adaptation From eOne (EXCLUSIVE)

    A series adaptation of the novel “An Anonymous Girl” is in the early development stages at USA Network, Variety has learned exclusively. eOne acquired the rights to the book prior to its publication in January. Written by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, the best-selling book follows Jessica Farris, who signs up for a psychology study conducted [...]

  • Fosse Verdon

    TV Review: 'Fosse/Verdon'

    Bob Fosse’s signature style as a director and choreographer was stripped-down and then askew, removing familiar excesses of movement or film language so that he might replace them with entirely new flourishes. Every chance he got, he traded cant and familiarity with an insinuating slinkiness, suggestive both of his vaudeville influences and of a creative [...]

  • Super Bowl LII - Tom Brady,

    CBS, NBC to Swap Super Bowl Broadcasts

    CBS and NBC will switch up the rotation for the broadcast of the 2021 and 2022 Super Bowls, a move that lets both networks pair the gridiron classic with other big sports events in their portfolios. CBS, which was supposed to broadcast the event next in 2022, will instead take the 2021 broadcast, while NBC [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad