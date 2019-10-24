‘Cloak and Dagger’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Freeform

The Marvel live-action series “Cloak and Dagger” has been canceled at Freeform.
The series aired its second season back in April.
More to come…
Vice Media will probe fires in the Amazon; Russia’s crackdown on hip-hop artists; and escalating tensions in the Middle East, all as part of a new investigative series set to debut on Hulu. The streaming-video hub said it had ordered 10 episodes of “Vice Investigates,” which is billed as a series of “immersive narratives and [...]
How do you humanize an overly ambitious and egomaniacal high schooler who jaunts around in a vintage convertible worth more than the average teacher’s salary? Make him sing. That’s why Ryan Murphy cast Ben Platt and his perfect pipes in Netflix’s “The Politician” as Payton Hobart, a power-hungry, turtleneck-clad teen who sets his sights on [...]
Both Harry Styles and Coldplay are coming to “Saturday Night Live” next month, NBC announced on Thursday. Coldplay will perform as the musical guest in the Nov. 2 episode hosted by Kristen Stewart, while Styles will host the Nov. 16 episode in addition to serving as the musical guest. This will be Coldplay’s sixth time [...]
The FX drama pilot “The Old Man” starring Jeff Bridges has added two new cast members. Variety has learned exclusively that both Leem Lubany and E.J. Bonilla have joined the project. In addition to Bridges, they join previously announced cast members John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, and Alia Shawkat. Based on the bestselling novel of the [...]
Overall on-location filming in Greater Los Angeles declined 5.2% from July through September, according to a report released Thursday by the FilmLA permitting agency. Officials said they were not concerned about the decline in shoot days to 9,226, noting that it was due partly to near-record activity levels in 2018 quarter and to an apparent [...]
Attention, Shepard Smith: You could have a job waiting for you at CNN. Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN Worldwide, suggested at an event held by the network Thursday that the AT&T-owned news outlet would be “open” to speaking with the former Fox News Channel anchor when he is allowed to start looking for a [...]
WarnerMedia’s HBO Max is getting first dibs on “gen:Lock” season 2, the next installment of Rooster Teeth’s popular animated mecha series starring Michael B. Jordan. Season 2 of “gen:Lock” will premiere on HBO Max and have an exclusive 90-day run on the service (the company didn’t announce a release date). After the 90-day window on [...]