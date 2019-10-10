×

Clive Owen Joins Julianne Moore in Apple Drama ‘Lisey’s Story’

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Jo Davidson/SHM/REX/Shutterstock

Clive Owen is the latest name to head over to Apple.

The actor will star alongside Julianne Moore in the tech giant’s “Lisey’s Story,” an eight-episode series based on Stephen King’s 2006 book of the same name.

Owen will play the role of Scott Landon, Lisey’s (Moore) husband. The series follows Lisey two years following Scott’s death, exploring the events that cause her to begin facing amazing realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten.

King will write all eight episodes of the series in addition to executive producing, marking one of the few times the iconic author has written for the screen. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions will also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television is the studio behind the project.

The series marks Apple’s third project from Abrams and Bad Robot Productions, following straight-to-series orders for “Little Voice,” executive produced by Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, and “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends,” starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner, from writer and executive producer Karen Croner. Apple handed out a straight-to-series order for the series back in April.

Owen, who is best known for films such as “Children of Men” and shows like “The Knick,” is represented by CAA and Howard Fishman.

