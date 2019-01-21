×
A+E Networks Sets Program Sales in Latin America and U.S.

Cocain Grandmother Catherine Zeta Jones
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lifetime

A+E Networks has clinched a raft of new programming sales to top TV outlets in Latin America and NBC’s Universo Spanish-language cabler in the U.S.

On the eve of the annual NATPE programming market in Miami this week, A+E said it has set new licensing agreements for scripted and factual content with Direct TV (Latin America), Plural TV (Colombia) and NBC Universo (U.S. Spanish-language).

“We are thrilled to continue to build partnerships which such top-tier platforms across the Latin and the U.S. Hispanic markets with compelling programming that resonates with and attracts viewers to the fold,” said Ellen Lovejoy, VP and Head of Content Sales for A+E Networks.

A+E is finding a robust market for its factual series and scripted movies.

“We are especially pleased with the increase in sales of our movies for women, that are made by women, and the many series which ring relevant to viewers around the globe,” said Helen Jurado, Senior Director of Int’l Content Sales for A+E Networks.

Marking its largest sales ever to DirecTV, A+E Networks set licensing deals for series and specials including: “David Cassidy: The Last Session” (1 x 90 min.), “The Clinton Affair” (6 x 1 hour) and “The 44th President: In His Own Words” (1 x 2 hours) for broadcast in Latin America.

Colombian FTA broadcaster Plural TV has licensed “Live PD: Police Patrol” (29 x 30 min.), along with biopics “Cocaine Godmother,” starring Catherine Zeta-Jones (1 x 2 hours), and “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland” (1 x 2 hours).

In the U.S. Hispanic market, NBC Universo acquired Spanish-language rights to reality series “My Crazy Ex” and “Storage Wars.”

New sales from A+E Networks comes at a time of expansion in major Latin American TV markets, where the number of OTT options continues to grow, impacting ratings and ad revenue for traditional TV competitors.

A joint venture of Disney and Hearst, A+E Networks is banking on an increased volume of original content production to generate higher licensing revenues around the world and help offset declines in the core basic cable business in the U.S.

(Pictured: “Cocaine Godmother”)

