×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Claws’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at TNT

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: TNT

The drama series “Claws” has been renewed for a fourth season at TNT, which will also be the show’s last.

The series follows Desna Simms (Niecy Nash), who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and respect.

“For the past three seasons, ‘Claws’ has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. “Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna and her crew.”

Along with Nash, the series also stars Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau, and Dean Norris. Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver serve as showrunners. Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman, and series creator Eliot Laurence also serve as executive producers. Jones and McCormack produce via their Le Train Train Productions. Warner Horizon Scripted Television is the studio.

With this final season announcement, only other current scripted series is “Animal Kingdom,” which was renewed for a fifth season back in July. TNT is also currently prepping the dramas “Raised by Wolves,” “Tell Me Your Secrets” (formerly “Deadlier Than the Male”), and “The Angel of Darkness,” the last of which is a followup to the Emmy-winning limited series “The Alienist.” None of those projects have a premiere date at the time of this publishing. TNT was previously set to air the series adaptation of “Snowpiercer,” but it was announced in May that the show would air on TBS instead.

TNT also airs the unscripted shows “Drop the Mic” and “The Joker’s Wild,” with the network ordering a pilot for a late-night series hosted by Nash last year. The network also airs a range of sports programming, including NBA and UEFA games. TNT is debuting All Elite Wrestling’s “Dynamite” this Wednesday.

More TV

  • Henry Capanna

    Henry Capanna, Former Producer and Broder Kurland Agent, Dies at 43

    Henry Capanna, the former head of the Go Go Luckey production banner and a former agent at Broder Kurland, died Sept. 26 of cancer at his home in Los Angeles. He was 43. Capanna worked at the Los Angeles-based unscripted production company Go Go Luckey from 2007 through 2015, when the company was acquired by [...]

  • Winston Duke

    Winston Duke to Star in Kevin Durant Apple Series 'Swagger'

    “Black Panther” star Winston Duke has been cast in the lead role of the Apple TV Plus series “Swagger.” Inspired by NBA champion Kevin Durant’s youth basketball experiences, “Swagger” explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. [...]

  • Trevor Noah91st Annual Academy Awards, Roaming

    Trevor Noah Developing Comedy Series at Quibi

    The lineup of creatives taking a shot with Quibi keeps on growing. This time “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is teaming up with his regular home Comedy Central to develop a comedy series for Quibi’s mobile-only platform. The series, produced by Day Zero Productions and Comedy Central Productions, will follow the comedian on a [...]

  • Charlotte-Flair-Cody-Rhodes

    With 'SmackDown,' 'NXT,' and AEW's 'Dynamite,' Pro Wrestling Set for Big Fall Push

    If you’re a fan of professional wrestling, this fall is going to be a slobberknocker of a good time. As of Oct. 4, there will be nine hours of pro wrestling available on major broadcast and cable channels every week. WWE programming comprises most of that time, with “Monday Night Raw” airing on USA Network, [...]

  • 'Claws' Renewed for Fourth and Final

    'Claws' Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at TNT

    The drama series “Claws” has been renewed for a fourth season at TNT, which will also be the show’s last. The series follows Desna Simms (Niecy Nash), who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and [...]

  • Batwoman -- "Pilot" -- Image Number:

    How Vin Diesel Inspired Ruby Rose's Leadership on the 'Batwoman' Set

    There is a tall order in front of Ruby Rose, who is playing the titular character on the CW’s latest DC drama, “Batwoman.” After recently being injured while doing her own stunts, she underwent emergency surgery and is not letting a new scar stop her from playing the rare lead superhero character who also happens to [...]

  • HBO Max Orders 'DMZ' Pilot, Ava

    HBO Max Orders 'DMZ' Pilot, Ava DuVernay to Direct

    Ava DuVernay is expanding her DC universe. The director, who is already set to helm the DC superhero feature “New Gods,” has signed on to direct a pilot based on the “DMZ” comic series which has been ordered at HBO Max. The prospective series hails from showrunner and executive producer Roberto Patino, and is described [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad