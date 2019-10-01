‘Claws’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at TNT

The drama series “Claws” has been renewed for a fourth season at TNT, which will also be the show’s last.

The series follows Desna Simms (Niecy Nash), who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and respect.

“For the past three seasons, ‘Claws’ has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. “Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna and her crew.”

Along with Nash, the series also stars Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau, and Dean Norris. Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver serve as showrunners. Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman, and series creator Eliot Laurence also serve as executive producers. Jones and McCormack produce via their Le Train Train Productions. Warner Horizon Scripted Television is the studio.

With this final season announcement, only other current scripted series is “Animal Kingdom,” which was renewed for a fifth season back in July. TNT is also currently prepping the dramas “Raised by Wolves,” “Tell Me Your Secrets” (formerly “Deadlier Than the Male”), and “The Angel of Darkness,” the last of which is a followup to the Emmy-winning limited series “The Alienist.” None of those projects have a premiere date at the time of this publishing. TNT was previously set to air the series adaptation of “Snowpiercer,” but it was announced in May that the show would air on TBS instead.

TNT also airs the unscripted shows “Drop the Mic” and “The Joker’s Wild,” with the network ordering a pilot for a late-night series hosted by Nash last year. The network also airs a range of sports programming, including NBA and UEFA games. TNT is debuting All Elite Wrestling’s “Dynamite” this Wednesday.