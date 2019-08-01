Claudia Lyon Leaves ABC for CBS to Become Executive VP, Talent and Casting

CBS is bringing on board Claudia Lyon as executive vice president of talent and casting, where she will oversee the unit’s operations for CBS Entertainment’s primetime and daytime programming, limited series, alternative programs and specials.

Lyon joins CBS from ABC Entertainment, where she was vice president of talent and casting since 2006, overseeing casting for pilots and primetime series at ABC Studios and ABC Signature. That included “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Black-ish,” “Grown-ish” and “Criminal Minds,” among others. She was also involved in the casting department’s domestic, global and digital initiatives through ABC Discovers, which seeks to grow talent globally.

“Claudia’s tremendous experience, impressive insight and obvious passion for the casting process made us stand up and take notice during this search process,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl in a statement. “She’s highly respected across the industry, and we’re excited to have her join the CBS team.”

Prior to her time at Disney-ABC Television, Lyon served as vice president of casting and talent at the WB Network, overseeing the casting of popular primetime series such as “Dawson’s Creek,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Felicity,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Smallville,” “One Tree Hill” and “Supernatural.”

“Claudia has an extraordinary creative perspective and a keen eye for identifying talent, as shown by her impressive résumé,” added Thom Sherman, CBS Entertainment senior executive VP. “We can’t wait for her to get started.”

Lyon has been honored by the Imagen Foundation as one of their “Powerful and Influential Latinos in the Entertainment Industry” on four separate occasions between 2013-2015 and in 2018.