Clark Gable’s Grandson, Who Hosted ‘Cheaters,’ Found Dead at 30

Clark Gable’s grandson, Clark Gable III, died on Friday morning at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Variety confirmed with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was 30.

“It’s is with an extremely heavy heart we say goodbye to my beautiful son Clark,” his mother wrote on Instagram. “He passed this morning. I will always be next to you my beautiful son. Mom.”

His sister Kayley Gable also posted about the death on Facebook, writing, “My brother was found unresponsive this morning by his fiancé and didn’t wake up .. I LOVE YOU CLARKIE I’m so sorry we couldn’t save you my heart is broken and shattered RIP.”

Gable was an aspiring actor who previously hosted several seasons of the reality show “Cheaters.” “Cheaters” is a hidden-camera unscripted series about people suspected of committing adultery, which began airing in 2000 and has since filmed 17 seasons. As host, Gable confronted people caught in the act, before delivering the bad news on television.

Gable was filming the crime drama “Sunset at Dawn” and had recently wrapped the comedy-drama “Heckle” before his death.

Gable is the grandson of renowned actor Clark Gable, who rose to fame in a number of hit movies, including “It Happened One Night,” “Gone With the Wind,” “Mutiny on the Bounty,” and “Teacher’s Pet.” Gable died in 1960 at the age of 59.